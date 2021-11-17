Meghan Markle to Ellen DeGeneres: I Used to Be So Poor I Couldn't Afford a Working Car! Look At Me Now!

Folks, we probably don't need to tell you it's a big deal when Meghan Markle sits down with single-named daytime TV legend and records an interview.

In fact, the last time it happeened Meghan basically detsroyed the royal family, and we mean that in the best way possible.

Meghan's tour of iconic mononyms continued this week with a surprise appearance on Ellen.

While Meghan's Oprah interview touched on some seriously heavy topics, the Duchess' conversation with Ellen was much lighter in tone.

Clearly, Meghan wants to remind the world that there's more to her story than just the painful chapter that unfolded in London.

As she emerges from relative seclusion to make more media appearances and ink more business deals, it seems that Meghan is more focused on her future than on her past.

But she couldn't resist a trip down memory lane while visiting Ellen's studio on the fame Warner Bros. lot.

Meghan revealed to Ellen's audience that she went on several auditions on the lot.

And while the results of those auditions may have been a mixed bag, Meg says the security guards were unfailingly cheerful.

"The security guards would always say, 'Break a leg! We hope you get it!' So the drive in today was very different," the Duchess of Sussex recollected.

"I think they probably said it to everybody. That's how nice they were."

While Meghan showed up with a small entourage during her most recent visit to the lot, that wasn't the case when she used to show up for auditions.

Far from it, in fact.

Meghan recalled that she used to arrive in a Ford Explorer Sport with "a life of its own."

In other words, Meg got the full "struggling actress in LA experience" by navigating the city's terrifying freeway system in a barely-functional SUV.

"I would park in the back of the parking lot and open the trunk, then climb in and pull it shut behind me and crawl over all my seats to get out," she said with a laugh.

"That's how I would come to and fro."

Earlier this week, the New York Times ran a piece in which a self-proclaimed royal expert claimed that Meghan is more hated than ever in the UK.

We doubt that that's true.

What seems more likely is that the royal family is more fixated than ever on giving the rest of the world that false impression.

The reason?

Well, their staid, stodgy approach to the public if falling out of fashion, which probably means that the Queen and company are more threatened than ever by Meghan's relaxed, relatable charm.

"We were backstage the entire time," Meghan's friend and makeup artist, Danuel Martin -- who accompanied her to the Ellen show -- told People this week.

"It's really fun and Ellen really pulled out Meghan's goofy, funny side, which everyone will be able to finally see."

Funny and goofy are not adjectives that usualy spring to mind when one thinks of members of the royal family.

And we're sure Meghan knows what sort of impact she's having overseas by displaying her more human side in her native country.