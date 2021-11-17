Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra: We Need a Vacation But No One Will Watch Our Kids!

Back in September, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl named Rya.

But at the time that Tuesday night's episode of Teen Mom OG was filmed, Catelynn was still pregnant with her rainbow baby, and Tyler had every intention of making the occasion a memorable one.

So he planned a "babymoon" getaway ... or attempted to, anyway.

Now, most young couples with three kids and a fourth on the way are probably too worried about making ends meet to think about vacation.

But as we're reminded every time we see their palatial house, Tyler and Catelynn are well past the point of needing to worry about money.

So the Baltierras' can jet off to Paris for a few days anytime they want to ... or at least they could if they were able to find someone to watch the kids.

Yes, as any parent of multiples can tell you, with the arrival of each new kid, sitters get a little bit harder to come by.

And it seems that's a lesson that Tyler and Catelynn recently learned the hard way.

“I’m really hoping Tyler and I get away for a few days but I just found out my mom can’t watch the kids, so I’m hoping Tyler’s mom can,” Catelynn said in a voice-over during this week's episode.

Unfortunately, that hope was swiftly shot down.

“So, yeah, that ain’t happening,” Tyler told his wife. “Ma can’t watch the kids, she’s got work.”

“I know, my mom was saying too, she’s like, ‘I can’t this time,’" Catelynn replied, taking the disappointment in stride.

"'Cause that’s the whole thing, I was like, if your mom could take Nova — cause I know Nova’s good there when she’s working — and my mom take Vaeda.”

“This is what happens. Listen, I don’t think a lot of people get to go on babymoons anyway," Tyler observed.

They don’t call them babymoons, like people will go away with their significant others," said Catelynn.

"I know. I would like to know how much that actually occurs," Tyler replied, noting that it's not the name of the phenomenon that he's contesting.

"It’s easy to get a babysitter for one kid, hard to get a babysitter for two and it’s gonna be nearly impossible to get a babysitter for three. We’re not going on vacation. We’re not having no babymoon.”

Fortunately, Tyler was ready to go with a rock-solid Plan B.

Slipping out to the backyard he called his mother and informed her that he planed to surprise Catelynn with a backyard staycation.

Though his mom had doubts about his ability to keep the arrangements a surprise, in the end, Tyler pulled it off.

A backyard dinner -- complete with Mason jar lights and other touches right out of a rom-com -- and a gushy card about how appreciated she is all had Catelynn teary-eyed with emotion.

It was a special night, to be sure.

And the great thing about a well-executed babymoon is that the best is yet to come!