Angela Deem Slams Ex-Friend in Bitter Rant: JoJo's a Psychotic Freaking Liar!

by at .

It turns out that Angela Deem's infamous temper isn't only reserved for castmates, family, and her husband.

The feud with Angela's former friend JoJo is intense, and JoJo recently came forward to explain how it started.

Now, the ill-behaved 90 Day Fiance villain is hitting back.

She calls JoJo a "habitual liar" and "psychotic," and a user.

HEA s06 Tell All preview - Angela yells at the camera

In response to JoJo's recent post, Angela Deem went on a rant on Instagram Live.

"Listen, you don’t want this," she declared. "You don’t want this."

"JoJo’s a habitual liar," Angela then accused.

JoJo IG - parted ways with the bestie

"I’m gonna say it one time, and that’s the last time you’ll hear it," Angela claimed. "A habitual freaking liar."

She continued: "JoJo got paid for everything she done."

"She harassed TLC constantly," Angela alleged, addressing Michael to ask: "Did she not, honey?"

Angela Deem Straightens Her Hair

"So, get your facts straight," Angela demanded, "and don’t come on our lives."

She, of all people, then had the gall to say: "We want positive energy."

Angela continued: "We don’t want psychotic... I used JoJo. JoJo used y’all."

JoJo IG Live exposes drama

"I don’t speak about her, but you gonna keep on bringing it to our attention?" Angela challenged.

"Me and Michael don’t give a damn about JoJo," she insisted.

"Every time JoJo was supposed to go to Nigeria?" Angela recalled. "She was supposed to stay a week. She stayed two days."

Angela Deem fights waking up from surgery

"California, my surgery? She was supposed to stay a week? She stayed two days," Angela accused. "Filming."

"Shame on y’all to believe such absurd s--t," she scolded.

"But, you know, the devil walks strong nowadays, and I’m a God believer," Angela weirdly commented. "God bless you. God bless you, JoJo."

Angela Deem Posts Glow-Up Selfie

If you missed the feud, we all got to know JoJo across multiple seasons of Angela and Michael's storyline.

Angela married Michael in Nigeria, where her own family declined to come out and witness the union.

But JoJo was willing -- she hopped onto a plane and flew out to be there for Angela.

Angela Deem greets Jojo in Nigeria

Then, JoJo was there for Angela after her series of cosmetic and weight loss surgeries.

Whether she was there for two days or for twenty, she was there -- and she wasn't just emotional support.

JoJo helped Angela drink her broth and sit up, tolerating her foul mood and her unjustifiable in-hotel smoking with a polite smile.

Jojo helps Angela Deem up after surgery

JoJo also acted as the in-between for Michael and Angela.

When Angela was too sore to speak and was sleeping to recover, JoJo kept Michael up to date.

She called her friend's husband to make sure that he knew that Angela was okay.

Michael Ilesanmi - thank you so much, Jojo

This summer, Angela headed out to Las Vegas because, whether the rest of us like it or not, she is a genuine celebrity these days.

JoJo tagged along for the trip.

We even saw Angela meet up with 90 Day Fiance legend Debbie Johnson, mother of Colt.

Angela Deem hangs out with "real queen" Debbie Johnson

Apparently, this is when there was a total breakdown between JoJo and Angela.

According to JoJo, Angela turned on her, snapping at her and cussing her out, kicking her out of their shared hotel room.

Debbie has shown JoJo more emotional support on social media than Angela has, even though they met much more recently.

JoJo and Debbie Johnson

None of us know exactly what happened, but we can use our judgment to guess who is being truthful: Angela or JoJo?

We don't doubt that JoJo has an interest in being famous and on television -- with rare exceptions, that describes everyone on reality TV.

But Angela's abhorrent behavior makes it easy to believe that she would act irrationally and turn feral on a friend. We've seen her act that way on TV many times.

Show Comments
Star:
Angela Deem
Tag:
90 Day Fiance
Related Videos:
Angela Deem Videos, 90 Day Fiance Videos
Uploaded by:
Uploaded:
Duration:

Angela Deem

Angela Deem Photos

Angela Deem Laughs on Bares All
Angela Deem Considers on 90 Day Bares All
Angela Deem Displays New Body in Vegas
Angela Deem in a Las Vegas Pool
Angela Deem and Tana Lea
Angela Deem with John Yates and Tiffany Franco

Angela Deem Videos

Angela Deem Slams Ex-Friend in Bitter Rant: JoJo's a Psychotic Freaking Liar!
Angela Deem Slams Ex-Friend in Bitter Rant: JoJo's a Psychotic Freaking Liar!
JoJo Explains Feud with Angela Deem: She Cussed Me Out Over Debbie Johnson!
JoJo Explains Feud with Angela Deem: She Cussed Me Out Over Debbie Johnson!
Angela Deem: I Didn't Mean to Flash the Tell All! The Painkillers Made Me Do It!
Angela Deem: I Didn't Mean to Flash the Tell All! The Painkillers Made Me Do It!