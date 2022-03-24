Leah Messer, Jaylan Mobley Discuss Ali's Illness In Surprising Video

Back in September of 2021, Teen Mom 2 fans were overjoyed by the news of Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley's relationship.

Leah, after all, had experienced some terrible luck in the romance department, and Jaylan seemed to represent a long overdue reversal of fortune.

Of course, no relationship is perfect, and Leah and Jaylan have faced their share of minor challenges in the months since they started dating.

Mobley made his Teen Mom debut earlier this month when he visited Leah on the set of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

During their time on the show together, Leah confessed to Jaylan that she worries about the possibility that she'll sabotage the relationship.

Mobley reassured her that he wouldn't be driven away easily, and the season concluded on a hopeful note.

Viewers loved the dynamic between these lovebirds, and they looked forward to seeing Jaylan's interactions with Leah's daughter once the two of them returned to normal life.

Unfortunately, it seems that the fans will have to wait just a little while longer for that.

Jaylan paid a visit to Leah's home on Tuesday's episode of TM2, but her girls were not home at the time.

Fortunately, Messer seized the opportunity to have an in-depth discussion with Mobley about her daughters' hopes, dreams, and unique challenges.

“They’re not here right now. They’re with their dad. I have Addie basically all the time, she’ll go to her grandparents’ on the weekend, but for the most part, she’s with me,” Leah explained to her houseguest.

“From what I see, like through social media, just like their personalities, you know what I mean? Their different personalities,” Jaylan replied.

“Yeah, but they’re so much fun. The twins, they’re amazing. They’re pretty cool. Addie is …” said Leah.

“Addie is in her own world, always,” Leah agreed.

“She makes you laugh when she’s not even trying," Jaylan laughed.

From there, the talk turned to Leah's daughter Ali, who suffers from muscular dystrophy.

“Ali, she’s so independent. She has Titin’s myopathy, which is a rare form of muscular dystrophy," Messer explained.

"When she breaks down her muscles, there’s no way of gaining that strength back without some kind of cure or treatment, which we don’t have,” she continued.

“She’s so strong-willed. Most of the time, she wants to walk. She doesn’t want to use her wheelchair. I think eventually she’ll understand, I’m not holding you back. I want you to walk too, that’s why I’m having you use the wheelchair so you can stay walking.”

Some fans revealed that they were surprised by the scene, as Leah rarely unburdens herself to people outside of her inner circle.

The conversation seemed to be an indication of how close she and Jaylan have become.

“I like you, and because we’re trying to get to know each other, I’m trying to be vulnerable and honest and get to know you more,” Leah said.

“I don’t drop this stuff onto anyone. Just telling you about my kids, that’s all. I love them. They’re my life.”

“Thank you, I appreciate you being honest with me,” Jaylan replied.

“When that time comes, I’m really excited to meet ‘em. Hopefully we get to that point where I can meet them.”

From there, Leah gushed about Jaylan and the connection they share in a confessional segment, telling viewers:

“There’s so much about Jaylan that I feel like that feels different.

"He just is connected in a way that I’ve never experienced with someone else. It’s like he gets it.

"The biggest thing that I was anxious about is just him not having kids and me having not just one kid, but three kids and a child with special needs and him just being understanding of that and I think he was really receptive.

"He’s a good listener, he’s compassionate. That’s why he’s quote unquote ‘winning the damn race,’ OK ladies?

"So, keep your options open until someone’s winning the race, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Is Leah hinting that she was dating multiple people when she and Jaylan first got together?

Well, whatever the case, at this point, it looks as though he has officially won the race!