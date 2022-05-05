House of the Dragon Trailer: Welcome Back to Westeros!

Game of Thrones left a sour taste in the mouths of many viewers.

Many, MANY viewers, considering the Game of Thrones finale was flat-out awful.

But that doesn't mean the series as a whole wasn't one of the best in cable network history -- and it also doesn't mean that we aren't crazy excited for House of the Dragon.

A prequel to the beloved program, the series will be set 200 years before the events in the original series, which became HBO’s biggest hit ever and the most Emmy-winning drama of all time.

The upcoming show also comes from author George R.R. Martin (based on his book Fire & Blood), along with co-creators and showrunners Ryan Condal (Colony) and Miguel Sapochnik (Finch)

In this new trailer, we finally get a glimpse of what life was like in Westeros all that time ago, as one unseen character wonders aloud:

"What is this brief, mortal life, if not the pursuit of legacy?"

Viewers also hear the names of familiar Houses -- Stark, Baratheon, Velaryon -- whose members pledge fealty to Paddy Considine's King Viserys Targaryen.

The king has announced his daughter, Princess Rhaenyra, as his heir... yet not all residents of this area are willing to accept the young woman as their leader.

(Somewhere, Daenerys can totally and complete relate.)

It doesn't take long for chaos and violence to ensue, however. violence ensues.

The preview at one points cute to a blond-wigged Matt Smith (portraying a Targaryen) looking especially pugnacious and a determined Olivia Cooke (also playing a Targaryen) with Rhys Ifans whispering in her ear.

And then, in the video's closing moments, we catch a glimpse of the fire-breathing pride of the Targaryen clan, looking as frightening and as fearsome as ever.

"History does not remember blood," a character mutters ominously.

"It remembers names."

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine (Peaky Blinders) as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One) as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith (Doctor Who) as Prince Daemon Targaryen.

“I think we were very respectful of what the original show is,” Sapochnik has said.

“It wasn’t broken, so we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel. House of the Dragon has its own tone that will evolve and emerge over the course of the show.

"But first, it’s very important to pay respects and homage to the original series, which was pretty groundbreaking."

House of the Dragon premieres on Sunday, August 21.

Check out this pulse-pounding promo now!