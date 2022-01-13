90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar Engaged?

Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar have some challenges in their 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days romance.

The two already had a language barrier, relationship baggage, an age gap, and kids in the picture.

Then there was Ximena's big lie to Mike that might end up being a dealbreaker.

After all of this, is there any chance that they will get engaged?

Apparently, a very very good chance.

Mike is a 34-year-old American from Thiells, New York, where he lives with his father and grandfather.

After 20 years without a serious relationship (yes, you did that math correctly), Mike met Ximena online.

On Season 5, we watch him travel to Colombia to meet Ximena for the first time after a year of being long-distance.

Ximena is a mother of two, having first become pregnant as a teenager.

Mike has been a generous boyfriend, helping provide for her, including buying furniture and appliances for her home.

But, as she revealed on last weekend's episode, Ximena has been harboring a secret from Mike.

After two agonizing and scary C-section deliveries, she did not want to endure this again.

Ximena wisely decided to have her fallopian tubes severed and cauterized to prevent her from conceiving again.

The small problem is that Mike wants children (though IVF would almost certainly be an easy solution if they do decide on having a kid).

While that's a question of their long-term comptatibility, the larger problem was that she had lied to him.

Mike knew that he had a lot to think about, and we all know that they will have more drama as the season unfolds.

Despite all of that, do Mike and Ximena become engaged?

According to Ximena's own TikTok videos from January of 2021, the answer appears to be YES.

There are some caveats, however, which make us wonder if the proposal ends up happening during the filming of the show.

In Ximena's TikTok video, it looks an awful lot like Mike proposed remotely, over video chat.

Mike is shown presenting her with a ring.

"I love you my life," Ximena captioned the video. "Thanks for so much happiness."

We are also treated in a follow-up TikTok video to a series of looks of wedding dresses.

Ximena was trying on at least one dress in a shop.

Instead of explaining the context through words, she used a heart-filled filter.

Ever since then -- and it has been about a year, Ximena's videos have shown her wearing a ring on her left ring finger.

Though anyone can wear a ring on any finger, that generally signifies an engagement.

More recently, Ximena's ring finger has been home to a gold band -- indicating either a new engagement ring or that she is now married.

A ring is not confirmation, no matter how "obvious" it may seem to us.

However, it certainly appears based upon this series of clues and hints that Ximena and Mike got engaged a year ago and have since tied the knot.

Do we think that we'll see them on a new season of the original 90 Day Fiance ... or did they decide to make their love story more private?