Who Are The Richest 90 Day Fiance Stars of All Time?

90 Day Fiance is notorious for the unexpectedly low pay that it offers the cast.
Some of those who appear on the show go on to continue struggling as they always have.
Others are able to monetize their fame, using timing, luck, and name recognition to great success.
A few were even straight-up rich before they ever signed up to appear on television.
But which stars have made the most of their time on TLC and Discovery Plus?
Which stars are the richest of them all?
Without doing a deep dive into their finances, we can only rely upon believable rumors and online estimates.
They can be off, but that's why we included context about the gains and losses that these cast members have experienced.
A few of these names may come as a surprise, especially when it comes to who has more than whom.
1.
Larissa Lima
After she and Colt Johnson split, she was left with less than $50 to her name, showing screenshots of money being withdrawn from her account by her then-husband. Larissa had to stay with a friend, her entire life hanging in limbo and her future very uncertain.
2.
Rumored Net Worth: $500k
While online estimates can be shady at best -- more accurate for Kardashians and business moguls than for character actors or reality stars -- Larissa has been raking in the money through OnlyFans and through Cameo, effectively monetizing her fame and her larger-than-life personality to fans.
3.
Kenneth Niedermeier
Kenneth left his wonderful family behind to be with the love of his life, Armando Rubio, in Mexico. While his wedding was very nice and he paid for the condo where they reside with sweet little Hannah, how much money does he have?
4.
Rumored Net Worth: $500k
Kenneth's rumored net worth is about the same as Larissa's, though that is generally just speculation. It's known that he sold his house when he moved, which would have brought in a few hundred grand. Because net worth includes more than just money in the bank, the condo and his car likely make up for a portion of that number.
5.
Colt Johnson
Colt is actually one of the series' most prolific stars, having appeared in romances with three different women -- Larissa, Jess, and Vanessa -- to say nothing of his role in his mother, Debbie's, foray into the dating world.
6.
Rumored Net Worth: $600k
Suffice it to say that he would have had to appear on many, many more seasons to rake in that kind of money from TLC. Instead, Colt has also worked as a software engineer in addition to monetizing his fame like many other stars -- including his ex-wife.
7.
Big Ed Brown
This 90 Day Fiance villain worked as a professional photographer before he became notorious for chasing around extremely young women on camera.
8.
Rumored Net Worth: $800k
It's hard to say whether this estimate is accurate. He has enjoyed a long career -- one so essential that one of the women accusing him of sexual misconduct described being ignored by his employer because he was too profitable. Ed also stated at one point that he had made $100k off of Cameo in just a few months. Given his meme status, we believe it.
9.
Elizabeth Potthast
Elizabeth has a good job working for her father's real estate company, but we have also seen her borrow money from her father in the past.
10.
Rumored Net Worth: $1 Million
Libby isn't just a real estate agent and a reality star. She and Andrei also have an OnlyFans, though they admittedly keep things a little reserved. Elizabeth is also an actress. If this estimate is accurate, a solid chunk -- and likely the majority -- of her net worth is certainly her house.
11.
Anfisa Arkhipchenko Nava
Anfisa played the role of a gold digger during her first appearance on the show, only to realize that Jorge did not have as much gold as she had imagined. After his incarceration in 2018, Anfisa needed to figure out a new plan for herself.
12.
Rumored Net Worth: $1 Million
Anfisa monetizes her fame and hot body to great effect as a fitness influencer, a YouTube vlogger, and on OnlyFans. She entered and won a bodybuilding competition in 2019. Even if this estimate is a little high, it's probably safe to say that she's doing very well for herself.
13.
Stephanie Matto
Stephanie Matto was introduced to viewers as a closeted bi girl who lived at home and, due to health concerns, was limiting her dating life to a long-distance relationship before flying out to meet Erika. While all of that was true, there was more to her -- including her past work as a stripper and her years on OnlyFans.
14.
Rumored Net Worth: $1 Million
This one is genuinely no surprise. Stephanie has long enjoyed a reputation as the 90 Day Fiance star who gives the best bang for your buck, so to speak, on OnlyFans. She's not repurposing Instagram photos for cash, she's giving you the real deal. Late in 2021, she began marketing her digestive gasses through an infamous jar business that raised six figures in a very short time. She has since quit that (after a health scare) and has, to our collective horror, gotten into NFTs.
15.
Michael Jessen
Michael was already known for his successful business in the wine industry before appearing on the show, giving Juliana a card to use before they were even married.
16.
Rumored Net Worth: $1.5 Million
However, not all wealth is equal. Like many, Michael was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and with a sudden loss of income, reportedly began to run into financial troubles. We continue to wish him and Juliana well, though they have gone their separate ways.
17.
Stephanie Davison
One of the most impossible-to-miss 90 Day Fiance stars in recent years, Stephanie's eccentric personality has led her to not be shy about her wealth. She shows off fancy cars, she spoils her wonderful cats, and she was able to do a lot for her man -- first for Ryan, then for Harris.
18.
Rumored Net Worth: $1.5 Million
Stephanie owns two spas that promise rejuvenating treatments, some of which she uses on herself. She did find herself in hot water in 2021 when she made comments that could have been interpreted as claiming that the treatments on herself helped protect her from COVID-19, but Stephanie apologized and made it clear that she is vaccinated.
19.
Darcey Silva
Darcey is one of the most well-known and long-running franchise stars, being the second to get her own titular spinoff. While multiple seasons on reality TV can certainly help if you want to just buy a new car, they don't make you a millionaire.
20.
Rumored Net Worth: $2 Million
The secret to Darcey's success has been monetization. She has her own clothing line and her own production company. Darcey also does ads and endorsements on social media and is active on Cameo.
21.
David Murphey
David wasn't quite catfished on his season, but it sure looked like it for a long time. He spent a tremendous amount of money just talking to Lana, and she was not his first obsession in Ukraine.
22.
Rumored Net Worth: $2.5 Million
Unlike some men on the show, David does have some "gold" to dig. A programmer with no children or real expenses, he has amassed a sizable net worth and enjoyed a lot of popularity among fans and fellow cast members. Congratulations, David!