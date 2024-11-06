The Hottest Ariana Grande Photos Ever Assembled

Ariana Grande is the moment.



Singer, actor, activist, witch that comes and goes by bubble.



She’s doing it all and she’s ready to do even more in the years to come.



But for now, let’s take a look back at some of her sexiest moments on stage, screen, and the red carpet. Ariana has a style all her own, dominated by outfits made entirely of tube tops and thigh-high boots.



Because when you look this good, why on Earth wouldn’t you flaunt the hell out of it!

Leather, Not Lace 1 (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) Ariana Grande performs on stage during the 29th annual NYC Pride: Dance On The Pier at Pier 26 on June 28, 2015 in New York City. Statuesque is Sexy 2 (BRYAN HARAWAY/AFP via Getty Images) Ariana Grande attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 22, 2016. Bedroom Beauty 3 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy ) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Lovely In Lace 4 (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) Ariana Grande arrives for the 2016 American Music Awards, November 20, 2016 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Midriff or No Dice 5 (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) Ariana Grande arrives for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York. Bang, Bang Into the Room 6 (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NBC) Ariana Grande Visits “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at Rockefeller Center on September 8, 2016 in New York City. Jungle Cat 7 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Snow Bunny 8 (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for iHeart) Ariana Grande performs onstage during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2016 at Madison Square Garden on December 9, 2016 in New York, New York. Camo Cutie 9 (Photo by Getty Images) Ariana Grande performs at the YouTube Brandcast 2018 presentation at Radio City Music Hall on May 3, 2018 in New York City. Bring the Sparkle 10 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Ariana Grande performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. R-E-S-P-E-C-T 11 (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Ariana Grande performs at the funeral for Aretha Franklin at the Greater Grace Temple on August 31, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Franklin died at the age of 76 at her home in Detroit on August 16. Pony Up, Sexy Out 12 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard ) Ariana Grande speaks onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. Pretty as a Flower 13 (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images) Ariana Grande speaks onstage during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Presentation during CinemaCon 2024 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Peek-A-Boo 14 (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) Ariana Grande arrives for the 4th Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, October 19, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) Very Demure, Very Mindful 15 (Photo by Saverio Marfia/Getty Images) Ariana Grande attends the “Journey Through Oz” Tour to celebrate the Australian premiere of “Wicked” at State Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.