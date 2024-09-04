Jenna Ortega: Hottest Photos Of ‘Beetlejuice’ Star Ever Assembled

Without question, Jenna Ortega is sexy. She is one of the hottest young stars in Hollywood and makes a point to make fashion choices that are talked about over and over again.



Jenna is known best for her fearfully fantastic roles in projects like the series Wednesday, the latest Scream movies, and the the highly-anticipated sequel to Beetlejuice.



As her star continues to rise, she’s known to take more and more fashion risks that many might consider risquÃ©.



But when you got it, you flaunt it, and Jenna has it all: poise, talent, conviction, intelligence – and some of the best stylists in the biz!



Behold her sexiest looks of all-time!

Jenna Ortega Pays Homage To Winona Ryder In Sheer Red Dress 1 (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega arrives at Hotel Excelsior at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy, wearing a dress that strikingly looks like Lydia’s wedding gown from the original Beetlejuice movie. See It From The Back 2 (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega arrives at Hotel Excelsior at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2024 in Venice, Italy. Serving Sexy 3 (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. Suit Up 4 (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the photocall for “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at One Marylebone on August 30, 2024 in London, England. Graduating To Mortia Adams 5 (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” New York photo call at JW Marriott Essex House on August 17, 2024 in New York City. Shirt Optional 6 (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MTV) Jenna Ortega attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. Grecian Godess 7 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Course It’s A Corset 8 (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MPTF) Jenna Ortega attends MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before at Pacific Design Center on January 13, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. If Looks Could Kill… 9 (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the Critics Choice Association’s 2nd annual celebration of Latino Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Red Lip Classic 10 (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) Jenna Ortega attends the Global Premiere of Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group’s “Scream VI” at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York, New York. Bridal White 11 (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) Jenna Ortega attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s “Finestkind” at Pacific Design Center on December 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Strike A Pose 12 (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) Jenna Ortega attends the UK Premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” at Cineworld Leicester Square on August 29, 2024 in London, England.