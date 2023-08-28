Violet Says that Riley Ruins Their Good Moments on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Violet and Riley are on good terms again. They understand each other a little better.



Can they make it through Season 6, Episode 13 without another fight?



Of course not. See for yourself, below:

1 Riley and Violet The two meet up at an outdoor market. Riley says that it’s not quite like what he has back home, but says that he’s seen similar in Flushing, Queens. There are only two days remaining before he has to head home to the US. These two are getting along a little better now, and

2 Durian fruit, anyone? If you’re not aware, this particular fruit has a reputation for smelling absolutely vile. Some have said that the fruit itself actually tastes very good, despite the smell. Violet getting him to try it is SO on-brand for her. Riley is brave enough to go for it, but explains to the camera that the taste was not worth the smell. He likens the flavor to dog excrement (good for him for using that terminology instead of something more crass). “Not for me,” he summarizes to the confessional camera.

3 It’s a little too much You know how you taste one bad flavor and it just ruins your whole day until you can replace the flavor with a new taste? (I know that not everyone will relate) Well, tasting the horrors of Durian fruit is only part of Riley’s issue. He feels overwhelmed and perhaps overstimulated by the smells, many of them unpleasant, in the market. He asks for some water (Violet gets some from the restaurant).

4 Violet takes offense She tells the confessional camera that Riley seems to be the sort of person who destroys otherwise good moments. We saw him do this at dinner with his friend’s ambush questions. Then, when flying kites, Riley brought up the nasty messages that she had sent to his dad. Now, it seems that Violet is taking offense to Riley’s sensory overload at the market. It’s not clear why she’s taking it personally.

5 “I don’t know why, in your heart, always think bad things” Violet confronts Riley about how, in her mind, he has a negative attitude. At least, that’s what we think that she’s saying. Riley has certainly chosen to ruin otherwise pleasant moments. Violet has done the same. But this? This is just a guy feeling overwhelmed by an unfamiliar experience. Bad smells go right to a lot of basic instincts, and it’s not like eyesight where you can just close your eyes.

6 “I am very good and kind” Anyway, Violet goes on to note that she feels that Riley doesn’t trust her. “I don’t know what happened with you and your ex,” she admits. Just to be clear, there are real issues with the two of them that do not have to do with baggage. But there is also real baggage that impacts his ability to form new relationships.

7 Gaslight. Gatekeep. Girlboss? Riley admits to Violet that he had an ex who used to literally try to make him doubt his own senses. He would hear her on the phone, and hear her say “I love you,” but she would deny it — and tell him that he was imagining things. A lot of people misuse the term “gaslighting” when they just mean “lying,” but Riley doesn’t even use the term here … yet it applies. This was the same ex whom he visited, only to find a guy in her closet.

8 “You cannot think every woman is bad” When Violet reminds Riley that most people are not like his ex, he says that he knows. But he adds that people need to “earn his trust.” Riley then explains why he asked if she regrets her actions — because, if she says “yes,” then “that’s good enough” for Riley. But her messages to his dad really left him shaken and questioning things.

9 Violet apologizes This means so much to Riley. “It’s not easy for Violet to accept she’s wrong,” he tells the confessional camera. “It’s a big thing.” He then walks her home, and things are going well. For now.

10 One last hurrah? Riley and Violet later enjoy each other’s company ahead of his departure from Vietnam. Violet tells the confessional camera that Riley is a good man, and hopes that their relationship will grow stronger. Despite all of their conflict, they keep coming back together and trying again. maybe there’s something there.

11 Quick, time to kill the mood! Riley confesses to Violet that he contacted a private investigator before coming to Vietnam. He did not, ultimately, have him investigate Violet. “I thought about it, but I didn’t do it.” Violet finds this chilling, and Riley quickly explains that this isn’t unusual in the US, in his culture. (That’s sort of … half-true? It’s pretty unusual for romantic partners, and is more something that a rich mother-in-law on a soap opera would do)