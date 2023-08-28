Amanda Does, Doesn’t Want to Dump Razvan on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Remember Amanda and Razvan’s huge fight?



On Season 6, Episode 13, they’re both still reeling from it.



Razvan feels heartbroken.



As for Amanda … she can’t seem to make up her mind.

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi “I really thought that the last two days, me and Amanda we are building a stronger relationship and everything is OK. But last night was the worst night of my life. I never argue with no one in my life like this, and that was really hurtful for me,” Razvan tells the confessional camera. “It’s really hard for me to accept that it’s over, because I love her very much and I want to make this relationship work. But I don’t know if this will be possible.”

2 “We’re just different” “Obviously, I care about you and I love you,” Amanda affirms to Razvan as gently as possible. “But I think that, like, we’re just different … for one, I feel like you won’t do anything to, like, provide for your family. Like, would you be a janitor to make some money while you’re pursuing an acting career?”

3 Razvan says that he’s too proud to ask her to support him In his mind, Razvan thinks that she’s asking him to give up on his dreams of being an actor or singer. Or that she’s accusing him of wanting to freeload at her house. Razvan also feels very hurt that Amanda has compared him to Jason, because he brought stability to her and to their family.

4 Amanda doesn’t want to hurt Razvan, but … “After Jason, I wanted you to be the right person,” she admits. “But maybe we’re just not right for each other.”

5 “It’s not fair” A tearful Razvan accuses Amanda of treating him unfairly. He feels like she strung him along. And like she didn’t feel about him the way that she said that she did. We know that this isn’t the case, because Amanda was so deep in denial and so sure about this that she ignored her own family. That said, Amanda now acknowledges that maybe she’s not ready for another relationship. And maybe she’s using his mistakes as an excuse to end things. (Just for the record, you don’t need an excuse. If it sucks, hit the bricks!)

6 Awkwardly … The thing is, it’s not like they’re at his home. They have to pack up and go back to his place. So things remain in limbo. They’re going to have to spend a lot of time together before they split, even if this is the end. The uncertainty makes this more painful and awkward for both of them.

7 Flip it, reverse it Amanda is realizing that she’s not sure that she wants to dump Razvan. She realizes that it was wrong to compare Razvan to Jason. Amanda notes that she has real trauma that she’s processing, because Jason died only 8 months ago. Meanwhile, now it’s Razvan who feels less eager. She clearly broke his heart.