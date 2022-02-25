90 Day Fiance Stars Speak Out as Russia Invades Ukraine

This week, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands have already fled the country, fearing for what their lives could become under Russian control.

Countless more have sought refuge in other nations simply to avoid the conflict, which is so intense that bombs can be heard across the nation.

There is a real, visceral horror as the world watches, and many fear that no amount of sanctions or "civilized" penalties to Russia will stem the slaughter.

It is not unreasonable that many 90 Day Fiance fans have had certain cast members and their families in their thoughts.

The franchise has seen a large number of cast members from both countries.

As the people of hundreds of nations watch this brutal conquest take place, these past and present cast members are speaking out.