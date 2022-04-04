Mike Berk Wants Ximena Back on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Finale (Recap)

Season 5, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days was also the season finale ... except of course for the Tell All.

For several couples, this was a tearful and tender episode as they said goodbye.

There were some exceptions.

After initially refusing to leave Ximena's home, Mike finally left to spend the night in a hotel, but his complicated feelings did not leave him when he left Colombia.

Ben chased Mahogany after she walked away, driving her first into and then out of a car as he demanded that she listen to what he had to say.

Gino and Jasmine cried and said goodbye ... before Gino had a chance to bring up a prenup.

With Kimberly gone, Usman called up Zara -- yes, the ex with the song about her -- while showing some skin.

A pregnant Memphis said a tearful goodbye to Hamza and his family, with Hamza realizing that his child might be born before the K-1 visa is granted.