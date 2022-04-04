Mike Berk Wants Ximena Back on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Finale (Recap)

Season 5, Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days was also the season finale ... except of course for the Tell All.
For several couples, this was a tearful and tender episode as they said goodbye.
There were some exceptions.
After initially refusing to leave Ximena's home, Mike finally left to spend the night in a hotel, but his complicated feelings did not leave him when he left Colombia.
Ben chased Mahogany after she walked away, driving her first into and then out of a car as he demanded that she listen to what he had to say.
Gino and Jasmine cried and said goodbye ... before Gino had a chance to bring up a prenup.
With Kimberly gone, Usman called up Zara -- yes, the ex with the song about her -- while showing some skin.
A pregnant Memphis said a tearful goodbye to Hamza and his family, with Hamza realizing that his child might be born before the K-1 visa is granted.
1.
Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar
Despite Mike's alarming refusal to leave her home, it looks like he either talked himself into going to a hotel or production reminded him that they were, you know, filming all of this and "guy who refuses to leave his ex-fiancee's house" is not a great look.
2.
Ximena went to family
She laments how she always seems to attract "the crazies." It's clear that this breakup is taking its emotional toll on her, too. She knows that Mike really cares about her, but she's no longer in love with him -- plus, he just threw a lot of insults in her face.
3.
Mike apologizes ... sort of
Mike mostly seems to be apologizing to Ximena's mom and sister, but perhaps also to her. He is saying goodbye, but he begins to cry.
4.
This is hard for everyone
Derly, Ximena's mom, explains to the camera that Mike has felt like family -- both during his visits and even from afar. Through his support of Ximena, which started right around when the pandemic put a lot of people out of work, Mike has put food on the table for many of them. She's grateful, and it's hard to lose a man she has thought of as a son.
5.
They hug goodbye
Mike and Ximena even hug -- seemingly at his insistence -- before he heads off to the hotel.
6.
The next day, Mike wants to come over to say goodbye
Given the complicated feelings at play and Mike's behavior the night before, Ximena tells him that she doesn't want him to come over in person.
7.
Instead, he says goodbye over the phone
It's clear that Ximena's kids have some idea of what's going on -- at least, that Mike has left and that their mom is sad -- but Mike gets a goodbye and heads to the airport, dismayed.
8.
Ximena is giving production post-breakup commentary when ...
She reveals that Mike has messaged her. Allegedly, it was the next day. He is offering to help with her rent ... but not as a friend.
9.
Mike wants her back
He tells her that he would like to work things out. He also wants to come and see her and get married after all -- on September first. That would be, notably, months after they are believed to have filmed most of their season.
10.
Mike has big plans
He wants to buy a house in Colombia so that they can go there for vacations even though they would primarily live in New York.
11.
She feels like he's trying to "buy" her and her love
This is a real concern for their relationship dynamic, especially if he's hoping to substitute real change with big spending.
12.
Ximena needs time
She tells Mike that they'll talk again, but she has a lot to think about and they both have a lot to talk about.
13.
Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca
After Mahogany walks off, Ben complains that it's a sign of her immaturity that she won't sit and listen to him say whatever he wants until he's done talking. Notably, this is not the first time that he's had a lot to say and resented that Mahogany doesn't seem as interested in his words as he is. Also? If you want maturity, don't date 22-year-olds or 24-year-olds. That's not complicated.
14.
Mahogany is SO done
She is ready to go, but production stalls her by asking questions in the moment ... which of course gives Ben time to catch up. When we talk about production meddling, it's not about handing someone a script -- it's about stuff like this, where just doing their jobs leads to more dramatic outcomes.
15.
Ben arrives
Mahogany says the most passive aggressive "God bless you" that I have ever heard -- and I'm from the South -- and gets into the car. She doesn't want to hear what Ben has to say.
16.
Ben has other ideas
Promising that he won't try to enter the car with her, Ben squats outside of the car and tries to talk to her against her will.
17.
Yikes!
He then starts moving farther into the vehicle, and Mahogany isn't willing to wait until he fully sits in the seat next to her.
18.
She flees the vehicle
Just to keep this straight, Ben's arrival sent her into the car, and now he's driven her out of the vehicle. Enough is enough, my guy.
19.
Finally, she's able to leave
Ben tells the camera that he doesn't regret coming here because he needed to see this for himself.
20.
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda
Back at Jasmine's condo, it's the morning of Gino's departure. Jasmine is going to treasure the pillow that he slept on (yes, he has his hat on for the cameras) because it smells like him. Classic girlfriend stuff -- or, in this case, fiancee stuff.
21.
It's a tearful goodbye
There have been a lot of tears already this season, but this time, they're both crying because it's time for Gino to return home to Michigan.
22.
Whoops!
Gino admits that with all of the past fights and emotional goodbyes, he never got the chance to bring up something very important -- the prenup.
23.
Goodbyes are hard
They know that they'll be together in the future, but that will take time.
24.
Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar
With Kimberly having flown back home to San Diego, it's Usman's time to dress up nicely in his "Sojaboy" necklace ... and no undershirt. When in doubt, tiddies out?
25.
He's seeking "clarity"
Usman says that he THINKS that he loves Kimberly, who is now his girlfriend, but he wants closure by talking to someone else. Hey, at least it's not Lisa.
26.
Zara, from the song
Zara makes her first video appearance on the season. It's an awkward call for her, and she tells him that her mother knows what "really" happened between them (what does that mean?).
27.
Usman, no
Usman gushes that he loves Zara. He's using the present tense, which is just weird for something that he's voluntarily saying on camera.
28.
It gets worse
He brings the camera into his hotel room and sings to Zara, basically shirtless and reclining on a bed. This from the guy who couldn't kiss or say "I love you" to Kimberly when she left.
29.
Meanwhile, in San Diego
Kimberly hugs her friend Vanessa, having returned from her trip to Zanzibar. They have a lot of catching up to do, and she fills her in on at least some of the drama.
30.
Kimberly finds herself getting defensive
Vanessa says that a relationship with no PDA whatsoever, that's long-distance, doesn't feel like much of a relationship to her, even though Kimberly seems very happy with it. Vanessa just wants to see her friend be treated with respect and affection.
31.
Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza
Memphis and Hamza are packing up her things (wearing matching shirts for new spouses, which is super cute), reflecting upon their "sexy times" together ahead of Memphis' return home.
32.
Memphis has bonded with the whole family
Hayet tears up before Memphis flies back. A lot has changed in their limited time together, and now she has a pregnant daughter-in-law.
33.
Hamza is going to miss her
He knows that the visa process -- theirs will be a marital visa, not a K-1 visa -- can take a very long time.
34.
He will miss a lot
At best, he'll miss most of Memphis' pregnancy. He may miss her giving birth to their child. That's hard. Meanwhile, Memphis knows that when he does come to live with her, it will be a huge adjustment for him just as her being in Tunisia was a huge adjustment for her.
35.
This goodbye is so hard
They both begin to tear up and sob ahead of Memphis' flight home to Michigan. Going months without seeing your spouse is not easy.