Mike Berk is Back with Ximena, Who Doesn't Love Him on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Tell All (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 has officially and formally come to an end.

Part 2 of the Tell All special aired on Sunday, picking up right where the Tell All Part 1 left off -- with Kimberly emotionally devasted by Usman.

Kimberly receives comfort and sympathy while Usman defends his call to Zara.

Up next, we get into the only couple who couldn't meet up face-to-face, Ella and Johnny.

Ella defends having slept with a friend, and Johnny reveals that he has a ticket and is coming to see her -- for real, this time.

Ben and Mahogany's conversation ends up changing the mind of one of his closest friends, who now considers Mahogany a "victim."

The main event is Mike and Ximena, however, and everyone on stage is Team Mike.

Oh yes, they're back together, and she's giving him another chance ... but Ximena says plainly that she's not in love with him.