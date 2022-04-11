Mike Berk is Back with Ximena, Who Doesn't Love Him on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Tell All (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5 has officially and formally come to an end.
Part 2 of the Tell All special aired on Sunday, picking up right where the Tell All Part 1 left off -- with Kimberly emotionally devasted by Usman.
Kimberly receives comfort and sympathy while Usman defends his call to Zara.
Up next, we get into the only couple who couldn't meet up face-to-face, Ella and Johnny.
Ella defends having slept with a friend, and Johnny reveals that he has a ticket and is coming to see her -- for real, this time.
Ben and Mahogany's conversation ends up changing the mind of one of his closest friends, who now considers Mahogany a "victim."
The main event is Mike and Ximena, however, and everyone on stage is Team Mike.
Oh yes, they're back together, and she's giving him another chance ... but Ximena says plainly that she's not in love with him.
1.
Kimberly had stormed out off of the stage
She didn't yell, she didn't scream, but she walked off heartbroken after seeing footage of Usman make a very flirty call to his ex, Zara. Outside, this season's most thirsted-after person, Jamal, comforted his mother as she recovered from that nasty shock.
2.
Usman defends himself ... sort of
Usman insists that if he wanted to be with Zara, it would be "easy," which does not go over well. There are all sorts of ways to affirm your love for Kimberly but Usman said too many things and made it messier. (Real talk: he probably also said that the scene was recorded before Kimberly visited and not after, which is a claim that he has made on social media -- if he did say this, it was certainly edited out)
3.
Usman's not being thoughtful
Hamza calls him out, reminding him to keep Kimberly's feelings in mind -- whether he's filming or defending himself.
4.
Ella and Johnny
These two are still together, but only in the sense of their relationship status -- they have not met in person, though Johnny has bought a ticket and promises to be there "soon."
5.
But ... SHOULD they still be together?
Memphis asks if Ella, who defends sleeping with her friend because her love language is "touch" and she's gone years without intimacy due to Johnny's unavailability, should be in a long-distance relationship at all if her needs aren't being met.
6.
Ella defends herself
She notes that she didn't hide that she slept with a friend, she "owned" it, meaning that she told Johnny very honestly even though it was a painful moment.
7.
Kimberly has major beef with Ella
As she made clear from the start, she has no fondness for Ella and doesn't respect her, saying that people in long-distance-relationships specifically should not cheat ... which is an odd thing to specify.
8.
But what matters is how Johnny feels
Johnny admits that this was hard and painful to hear, but confirms that he's not wishing that Ella had simply lied to him about it, either.
9.
Jasmine has some advice
Jasmine notes that she, herself, is a very sexual person (as if we didn't just watch her beg for Gino's "meat" on Part 1 and needed to be told this), and recommends using "sexy time" with Johnny or even sex toys to get off, advice that Usman echoes. That's great, but also totally missing the point -- if someone craves physical intimacy, an orgasm isn't going to fix everything -- another person is pretty much mandatory. It doesn't excuse cheating (if that's really what this was) but there's a difference.
10.
Jasmine then asks a very fair question
Some fans have asked -- albeit possibly for not the right reasons -- if Ella really had sex with the friend, or said this to light a fire under Johnny and get him to come to see her sooner. Ella clarifies that it was the former. To be blunt, SOME of the questions about Ella are simply because we didn't see this guy or this hookup so we don't have a visual reference for what may have happened. Some of the questions, however, come from a place of body-shaming, which is something that people need to unlearn.
11.
Ella, did you have any other hookups?
Shaun asks the question, Ella says no, and then Shaun asks what happened on her birthday.
12.
Yeah, about that
Ella was going to spend her birthday alone, but a friend flew out to see her. They hung out, she told him where things stood, and then he spent the night -- in the guest bedroom. Most of that just sounds like a really good friend (and, in American culture and especially for people in their 20s and 30s, having a friend spend the night is extremely normal), but flying out is a little extraordinary. What goes further than that is ... well, she met this friend on a dating site, years ago. That part, at least, is a little sus.
13.
Johnny is surprised
Here, Ella does apologize because she thought that they were on the same page about this, but it sounds like a cultural difference is at play. Ella explains that letting him spend the night in her guest room seemed like a common sense move, to help him save money on his hotel.
14.
Now THIS is interesting
Johnny affirms that he has a ticket and will fly out to see Ella in February, leading Shaun to note that this will be in one month. That means that the Tell All was filmed in January (a little earlier than we're used to) of this year.
15.
Backstage
Ben, who flew to Panama against the wishes of his 30-years-younger love interest, is an experienced traveler, and thinks that Ella and her friend planned to hook up on her birthday, because things like hotels are booked in advance when you fly. Real talk, Ben comes from a very different cultural background from most Americans and this is shaping his views of how people act, but he's not wrong about hotel bookings.
16.
Ella touches base with Johnny
Having a semi-private conversation (they are still on camera, after all), Johnny reassures Ella that he doesn't blame her. They both signed up for the show, but that doesn't mean that the emotions aren't real.
17.
Next in the hot seat: Gino
Gino is now presenting a third version of events. First he claimed that he had never sent any of Jasmine's nudes, then he admitted that he had sent her nudes (plural) to his ex to "brag" about her hotness. Now, he says that it was an accident, as he selected too many photos and sent that one to her.
18.
No ...
Jasmine notes that there were three different photos, and texts in between them. Gino has never shown her "his" version of what he sent (same with the DMs to Ben's friend Jessica), apparently having deleted everything, which means that he can never "prove" his claims.
19.
Another quick break
This time, Ben talks about counseling couples when he was a pastor ... which sounds very interesting. A lot of viewers took to social media with some scathing thoughts about this man giving anyone advice, which does set the tone perfectly for when the cast returned to the Tell All stage.
20.
Ben defends not giving up over Mahogany's disinterest
Almost everyone on stage is against that, though Gino and Ben share a fist-bump over not giving up even when all common sense is telling you to.
21.
Hey, what's the deal with Mahogany's age?
She says that she did tell Ben that she was one year older than she actually was, explaining that it's unwise for people to give too much information out online, especially to older men, no matter how friendly they are. (We don't know if that was really her motive, but in this day and age of minors and young adults putting their ages and other personal information in their social media bios, Mahogany is 100% right)
22.
Jessica joins
Remember Ben's extremely polished-looking friend who told him that this was not adding up during his first episode? She's there, and she's not supportive of this May-December relationship.
23.
As for the Peru trip
Mahogany was really unsure of him, and wanted to get to know that he was really who he said he was and had good intentions.
24.
So ... what's this about the $1000?
Jessica asks Mahogany why she would ask Ben, and not her parents, for this loan (not everyone's parents have $1,000 to loan, just for the record, but it's not an unfair question).
25.
Mahogany says that she wanted to pay it back
There's a LOT of talking here, but it sounds like Mahogany wanted just a loan, and Ben insisted that it not be? He also says that their online chatting relationship was "worth the money," which is starting to sound a lot like Mike and Ximena if we're being honest.
26.
But Mahogany never video chatted
Jessica notes that, in her opinion, Mahogany's social media photos were "provocative" and suggested a "promiscuous" image. (Just to be clear, they're photos of Mahogany airbrushed beyond recognition and wearing, like, a bikini ... Jessica's a little in the wrong here). Mahogany points out the age difference between the women, which does partially explain why they see her photos so differently.
27.
But why no video calls?
Mahogany explains that Ben had asked if she wanted to do a video call "like a date," and she wasn't comfortable with that, so she said no.
28.
Then we see this affectionate montage
Ben and Mahogany are enjoying themselves without TLC's cameras ... but Ben recorded it, including him telling Mahogany that he sees them together in a year's time, but married. Mahogany also admits that she did not know that he was going to be sharing what he recorded, and she feels betrayed by that.
29.
Kimberly calls them out
While Kimberly MOSTLY seems to have problems with other women on the cast -- Ximena and Ella in particular -- and arrived as a fan of Ben, when he likened her to a lion hunting a gazelle (he has weird gender roles brainrot from his cult upbringing), that changed, and Kimberly puts their relationship on blast.
30.
Jasmine says what many fans have been thinking
The way that he chased this much-younger girl despite her discouraging him has what she sees as a "pervert vibe." It's not infantalizing Mahogany to say that his 30-year age difference with her combined with his behavior throws up a lot of red flags.
31.
Jasmine clashes with Jessica some more
Jasmine, who has issues with Jessica because Gino slid into Jessica's DMs and Jasmine sometimes struggles with proportionality, delivers one of the best lines of the night.
32.
Finally, Jessica offers an apology of sorts to Mahogany
After all that she's seen and heard during the Tell All, she sees Mahogany as a victim, not a scammer. And she also ROASTS Ben, her (former?) friend, calling him narcissistic and many other (accurate) things.
33.
In the green room, everyone is Team Mike
This was filmed a couple of months before Mike's racism scandal was exposed, and it's not clear if the cast has been given a preview of the cruel things that Mike said about Ximena and her family, so everyone feels like Mike is a sad little man being taken advantage of.
34.
But first
Memphis is sick and not feeling well, so she has to leave the Tell All. Hamza, however, remains behind at production's request.
35.
Hamza is in the US, but didn't arrive right away
His paperwork was delayed due to COVID-19, so he didn't meet his baby until 5 weeks later. Hamza offers very few details, almost certainly because he and Memphis are believed to have filmed for another season.
36.
On to Mike and Ximena
After watching their ugly fight at Ximena's home, Mike apologizes for the cruel things that he said in anger. It was obviously hard to watch for him.