Usman Blindsides Kimberly AGAIN on 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After (Recap)

The stakes were high on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Episode 15.



Kimberly returns to Nigeria. This time, it’s to introduce her son to her fiance.



Angela finally tries to calm Michael. Shaeeda gives Bilal a deadline, sort of.



A major change in Liz’s life has her wondering if she and Big Ed can remain stable.



Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law meet Sumit’s toxic family. And Jovi has an unexpected proposal for Yara.

1 Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar After about four months back in San Diego, she is packing her things to return to Nigeria. Notably, Kimberly filmed this in the spring, given that her mother passed in very early January. This trip will be different, in part because she is bringing Jamal with her. Kimberly’s son has never met Usman before. Kimberly suggests that he bring a lot of clothes hangers with him.

2 But Kimberly has her concerns She talks a big game, for the cameras and for her son, but she feels nervous. Usman is talking about adopting his nephew. Kimberly knows that Usman has no parenting experience. What would this mean for her? Is it really better than getting a second wife? Kimberly doesn’t want to even think about this unless everyone involved — especially the child himself — are okay with it.

3 Meanwhile, Usman is hyped! He admits to the camera that he doesn’t think that Jamal particularly hates or likes him just yet. It is his hope to make a good impression.

4 Poor Jamal He’s a very chill guy, but there are few things in life as awkward as meeting your mom’s boyfriend. Especially when said boyfriend is barely older than you. But he manages to weather the PDA.

5 At the hotel Jamal has his own room — thankfully, he will not be sharing any walls with these two. Meeting Usman is one thing; overhearing yammy is another. They sit down for Nigerian food, and Jamal is very open-minded. Trying it would be exciting for most of us, but Jamal is even willing to eat traditionally, touching food with his hands in ways that many of us might not.

6 Usman has a gift for Jamal They keep calling it a “video game console” but it is clearly a PS5. Many fans have already taken to social media to say that Kimberly certainly bought the console (which is both expensive and hard to find) and gave it to Usman to then give to Jamal. We cannot verify this … even though it sounds likely.

7 Jamal has … logisitical questions Kimberly’s son asks her at breakfast about the adoption plans. If Usman and Kimberly adopt a child, that would effectively be his stepbrother. What role would he play in any of this? Kimberly suggests that he ask Usman.

8 Usman takes them to meet KB and Giant His friend Giant is only slightly taller than Jamal. The two friends seem earnest and happy to meet Jamal. They are very welcoming, and they offer to answer questions.

9 So, about the whole adoption plan Jamal asks if this is, you know, normal. In the US, adoption happens in a lot of circumstances, but usually not when a parent is fully capable of childcare. The parent may be in prison, or in poor health, but they could also be dead or a very bad person. However, Usman’s friends share that adopting a nephew whose parents are perfectly capable is not so unusual in Nigeria. The reasoning being that they are already family. At the same time, Kimberly and Jamal have to explain to KB and Giant that a second wife could preclude Usman from getting a visa due to US laws.

10 Then, Usman reveals something It turns out that he has not discussed the adoption plans with his family. He has invited them to meet up with him and Kimberly and Jamal, but not even Mohammed knows that Usman wants to adopt his son. Kimberly feels totally weirded out. One, that these one-sided adoption plans now feel creepier (planning to adopt someone’s child without talking to them about it first feels like kidnapping, you know?). Two, Usman has once again held something back from her.

11 Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Last week, we saw Michael storm off in disgust after hearing Billy’s pet name for Angela. “Angel my ass,” he said. As their scene begins on this week’s episode, Angela is quick to reassure … Billy. She tells him that none of this is his fault. Then, finally, she gets up to pursue her actual husband.

12 Michael does not want to hear it Angela showed up by surprise, terrorized and physically abused Michael, then continued to give him hell over his Instagram account. Now she’s flirting with a retired stripper right in front of him and preparing to visit the man in Canada. Michael is understandably unhappy.

13 Now he sees her as she is So many viewers have pointed out how pathologically selfish Angela is. At times, it seems that she is not fully aware that other people have their own thoughts, desires, and feelings. Or maybe she knows, but simply doesn’t care. Considering that she blew up at Michael over nothing, she’s now acting like his discomfort is unreasonable. She doesn’t care what he wants — not unless it impacts her.

14 Angela and Michael are not seeing eye to eye She won’t leave him be, so he pulls the duvet over himself and goes to sleep. But they haven’t resolved anything yet.

15 If only it were truly over The next day, Michael packs up his excellent shirt and prepares to leave the hotel to return home. It may be that he has simply chosen this as his line in the sand, since trying to stand up for himself over the Instagram account didn’t work. Michael wants to prove (maybe to himself) that he can have some autonomy in this toxic nightmare marriage.

16 Angela has something close to regret Though she believes that she is fully justified in going to stay with this man on whom she “had” a crush and with whom she repeatedly flirted, she is having second thoughts. Maybe she has finally gone too far. Angela tells the camera that she doesn’t want to be the cause of the end of the marriage like this. Usually, she’s walking away. This time, it’s Michael. She’s willing to cave on this. Maybe.

17 Oh no Unfortunately, this means that the two of them kiss and make up. We have to hear their “affection” more than we would like to. Meanwhile, Michael is celebrating that he “won.” Very healthy marriage.

18 Michael invites Angela to hang out with his friends Angela is furious over his continued friendship with the Goofballs, which is what she calls his friend group. She hates them because they party with Michael. So naturally Angela, who very recently physically attacked Michael on camera, “jokes” about domestic violence in order to express her anger.

19 Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween He takes her on a helicopter ride around New York, which is apparently a bucket list item of hers. But it’s not exactly the most important one.

20 After they land, Bilal brings up a touchy subject Shaeeda is asking — no, at this point, begging — for some clarity from him. Bilal has a real talent for totally evading whatever topic is at hand, or for delaying these conversations. Shaeeda wants a clear timeline for when they will have a kid.

21 Bilal is not enjoying this “I do a lot for Shai, but I do feel like I’m not appreciated,” he complains to the camera. Yes, he does many good things for his wife … but seems to balk at the things that matter most to her. Meanwhile, Bilal accuses Shaeeda of “changing” while he has remained “consistent.”

22 Shaeeda reminds him of what the gynecologist told them She has a very real ticking clock on her fertility. And it feels to her like, at best, he doesn’t care about that or her feelings about it. At worst, one wonders if the ticking clock was music to his ears. Not wanting to have kids is perfectly fine — knowingly marrying someone who does only to string her along is not. Is that what Bilal is doing? A lot of viewers think so.

23 “You need to give me an answer” She wants Bilal to give her a timeline on pregnancy so that she can see if she’s comfortable with it. Bilal takes this as an ultimatum, which it is. He also accuses her of ruining what could have been a nice moment.

24 Later, Shaeeda meets up with Eutris In general, we have liked Eutris and her very direct advocacy for Shaeeda. Her advice that Shaeeda “forget” to take her birth control pills, however, is not it. It sounds ominously sincere, and reproductive coercion is never an acceptable choice. It is, in many places, a crime. That said, we have to acknowledge that Eutris could have a very straightforward sense of humor.

25 Shaeeda isn’t on birth-control, she reveals Bilal uses condoms. That is a surprise, especially since Eutris feels that Bilal deliberately misled her on this topic. It is possible that Bilal did not mean to imply that Shaeeda was on the pill.

26 Shaeeda reveals that she gave Bilal an ultimatum Eutris is of course proud of her friend for setting that boundary. Bilal needs to tell her when they can try for a baby. Not putting a date on it just means that he can keep changing the subject indefinitely.

27 And if he doesn’t? “She just needs go go,” Eutris tells the camera. “Leave him” if he doesn’t meet the deadline. That is not unreasonable. But will Shaeeda actually stick to the plan? Or will Bilal manage to manipulate, mansplain, malewife his way out of things yet again?

28 Ed Brown and Liz Woods Liz meets up with her friends, Tawny and J.Lo, after returning from the “good” Arkansas trip. Since returning, she is excited to go back to working full time. Liz and Big Ed are spending “too much time” together. She feels like Ed is trying to find ways to sabotage their relationship, which sounds very typical for him. Her friends tell her that she’s too good for Ed. True!

29 Liz shares some painful news Her ex, who has full custody of their daughter, Riley, is getting “restationed out of the country.” Liz would really like to have a strong case to make in mediation. Failed relationships and a lack of work could be used against her.

30 Ed and Liz go look at houses They stop by a midcentury style home, where Ed immediately seems desperate to impress the realtor with his knowledge about design. Also, he negs Liz, roasting her because she uses “sofa” and “couch” interchangeably like almost every English-speaking American on the planet has for generations. Is there a difference? Yes and no — the original meaning would tell you that a proper “couch” does not have arms or a back while a sofa does, but the original “couch” describes a piece of furniture that barely exists anymore. Sometimes, language changes with the world.

31 They’re not getting that house However, Liz does talk to Ed about how she’d like to consider moving out of San Diego. The city is full of bad memories for her. She wants to leave behind the drama and have more stability and peace in her life.

32 Ed doesn’t want to do that, but … He says that he would be willing to uproot for Liz. And he suggests that they begin looking for a new home in Palm Springs.

33 Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh The two sit down to dinner with Jenny’s daughter, Christina, and her daughter-in-law, Jen. They’re waiting for Sumit’s toxic family to show up, if they show up. Sumit is anxious, wondering how badly this dinner will go.

34 The family arrives Unlike last time, Anil has actually shown up to meet his son. Sumit’s brother, Amit, and sister-in-law, Shree, are there yet again. But Sahna, Sumit’s awful mom, is not. She’s the one who disowned him, so that is no real shock.

35 Things start off in a friendly manner Jenny’s daughter and daughter-in-law aren’t there to attack anyone, just to stick up for Jenny. She deserves someone in her corner.

36 So, where’s Sumit’s mom? Anil claims that she is “not well,” but quickly explains that it’s not a virus. Sahna is sick with anger and stress because she’s so mad about this unauthorized marriage.

37 Christina hopes that they can open their hearts to Jenny She reminds Sumit’s family that he and Jenny have been in a relationship for ten years. Surely that is enough time for them to warm up to their son’s partner. Right?

38 Wrong, apparently Shree chalks this up to cultural differences. That is likely true up to a point, but we all know that there are Indian families where parents become accepting of a child’s choices for marriage. Similarly, there are no shortage of toxic families in America who reject an adult child because they don’t like their relationship. Sometimes, claims of cultural differences are more of an excuse to avoid examining a situation on its own merits.

39 But the phone calls! Anil explains that the family has received mean phone calls condemning Sumit’s marriage to Jenny. For some reason, they have chosen to put more stake in these hostile messages than they have in their own son’s happiness.

40 They’re not changing their minds It’s a bit like talking to a stone wall. And with that in mind, Jenny speaks up.

41 Perhaps she and Sumit should just live in America? She notes that, this way, Sumit’s family wouldn’t be seeing them together. She hopes, perhaps, that speaking about this could encourage Sumit’s family to reverse course for fear of losing him forever. Meanwhile, Sumit feels shocked that Jenny brought this up.

42 Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya The two are still enjoying their time in Germany, and unfortunately still dragging out this disagreement over how long she should remain. Yara wants to help fellow refugees. She is clearly homesick. And most of all, her mother, Olga, and her bestie, Karina, are encouraging her to remain behind.

43 Yara is tired of the dispute She doesn’t want drama. And she’s not really asking to move here. She’s just talking about staying longer. Both she and Jovi are reasonable — her desire to help people and spend more time with her mom make sense. Jovi’s desire to know that his wife and daughter are waiting safely at home for him also makes sense. These are two people who love each other who are disagreeing.

44 Jovi has another idea Seemingly out of nowhere, he suggests that maybe they should have another kid soon. It seems that he feels that this could help smooth over this slightly rough patch, which … is not a great reason to have a kid. But he has been thinking about this for a while, as he does not want to be an “old dad.”

45 Yara is not ready for that She’s not opposed to a second child, but would like to wait about four years or so. That’s actually a pretty good age gap between children. Many experts recommend “two years,” but there are some benefits to putting a few more years between kids.

46 Yara feels blindsided by the suggestion Meanwhile, Jovi notes that this is something that they should both agree on before doing it. He’s right. Jovi also suggests that an extended stay in Europe should also be a mutual decision. He’s not wrong about that, either.