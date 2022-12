During the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All special Part 1, we didn’t hear much from Caesar Mack.



We knew that he had split from Alona Sivriuk. And that he was dating again.



On Part 2, however, Caesar elaborates. He’s dating two women. Yes, they are also Ukrainian.



And Natalie Mordovtseva is totally flipping out, telling Caesar to “go to hell.”

1 Caesar has two girlfriends! On the Tell All Part 2, Caesar tells Shaun Robinson that he is dating two lovely Ukrainian ladies, Stella and Katrina. The plan is for them to come to the US and live with him — both of them. He’s not two-timing them; they know about each other.

2 Take notice … Natalie is immediately giving Caesar what we will gently describe as “stink-eye.” While other people are cheering him on, congratulating him, or at least humoring him or asking questions, she already has her guard up. One has to wonder what her deal with Caesar is. Does she have concerns about his fixation on Ukrainian women? (He’s not the only one, and yeah, it’s a little weird and specific — the American equivalent would be only dating women from Texas. Or Illinois)

3 So there are plans for after they come to the US “Probably, they’re gonna get pregnant,” Caesar tells his castmates. The plan is, apparently, for him to impregnate both women. They will have kids and be a family together. Throuple goals!

4 But … is that feasible? Shaun asks about the financial realities. Caesar says that he will provide financial support for their small (but planning to grow) family after the women arrive. They already have visas, it sounds like, so he doesn’t have to worry about the awful gatekeeping against polyamory that we see with K-1 visa interviews. But he’s going to have to style a lot of nails to support three of them until the women can work. They also have education plans. NC has a first-rate university system, but … can Caesar afford to put two women through college?

5 “They’re scamming you!” Though Caesar insists that he is not sending any money to these women, Debbie expresses both concerns and doubts about whether this will work out like Caesar hopes. We like Caesar (and polyamory — the more the merrier for anyone who wants that!), but he does seem to be particularly vulnerable to some unscrupulous individuals. At least, that has been how it worked in the past.

6 Caesar doesn’t think so He says that he can offer them love and good treatment. “Because their men treat them wrong,” Caesar explains when Veronica suggests that these women are after material rewards.

7 Natalie notices that She immediately sets her jaw. We’d say that this is what made her angry, but Natalie seemed visibly uncomfortable and disapproving the entire time. This is simply the moment that set her off.

8 “You’re insulting my country right now.” Caesar tells her that he isn’t. We have to wonder if someone misspoke or misunderstood. For example, it’s possible that these specific women have simply communicated their bad experiences to him. Certainly, this show has shown us people — including Ukrainian women, specifically — who found that cultural attitudes made dating impossible in their own communities. Alternatively, it’s possible that Caesar truly sees him as a white knight who rescues women from toxic men … in Ukraine, specifically. We don’t know.

9 There’s more Things really jump around, and we would be curious to hear the unedited version. But Natalie says that she straight-up does not “believe” what Caesar is telling her. Does she think that the woman are lying to him? Because it sounds like she is accusing him of straight-up lying. Maybe about what these women have experienced while dating in Ukraine. Or maybe she is claiming that Caesar is fabricating these women to impress viewers? Again, we’d love the full context, but we’re not going to get it.

10 “Go to hell!” Natalie declares that she is no longer speaking to Caesar. We all know that she said this with hours and hours of Tell All to go (they film for well over 15 hours for these specials, usually). That has to be awkward when you’re on the same set as the dude to whom you’re giving the silent treatment.