The Golden Bachelor: Meet the 22 Ladies Who Will Be Competing For Gerry Turner's Heart!

For years, Bachelor producers teased the idea of a spin-off for single senior citizens.



The project was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and other setbacks, and just as it was beginning to look like it would never happen ABC introduced the world to Gerry Turner!



Gerry is a 72-year-old widower from Indiana who’s looking for love.



His daughters signed him up for The Golden Bachelor, and beginning September 28, millions will watch as Gerry embarks on the second great love story of his life.



And now we know the names of the 22 lucky ladies who will compete for his heart.



They’re all over 60, but these grandmas are geared up and ready to fight for the right to become the second Mrs. Gerry Turner!

1 Gerry’s Turn Gerry Turner will soon star on ABC’s The Golden Bachelor! 2 The Ladies of The Golden Bachelor And now we know the identities of the 22 ladies who will compete to win his heart! 3 Anna, 61 She’s a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey, Anna loves a good farmer’s market! 4 April, 65 A therapist from Port St. Lucie, Florida who dreams of writing a bestseller! 5 Christina, 73 A retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California who prefers to drive a stick shift! 6 Edith, 60 A retired realtor from Downey, California, Edith enjoys making hand-painted birthday cards! 7 Ellen, 71 A retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida, Ellen “idolizes” Michelle Obama! 8 Faith, 60 A retired high school teacher from Benton City, Washington who loves riding horses! 9 Jeanie, 65 A retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee, Jeanie is a certified scuba diver. 10 Joan, 60 A private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland, Joan loves historical museums! 11 Kathy, 70 A retired educational consultant from Austin, Kathy is a mom to two elderly cats! 12 Leslie, 64 A fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Leslie is a huge fan of Post Malone! 13 Maria, 60 A health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey, Maria LOVES Valentine’s Day! 14 Marina, 60 An educator from Los Angeles, Marina has THREE master’s degrees. 15 Nancy, 60 A retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia, Nancy loves a good rom-com. 16 Natascha, 60 A pro-aging coach and midlife speaker from New York City, Natascha enjoys relaxing in Central Park. 17 Pamela, 75 A retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois, Pamela loves a backyard BBQ. 18 Patty, 70 A retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina, Patty is an avid sailor. 19 Peggy, 69 A dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut, Peggy would love to be Jennifer Lopez for a day! 20 Renee, 67 A former Chicago Bears cheerleader, Renee really wants to meet Harry Styles. 21 Sandra, 75 A retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia, Sandra says any song by Luther Vandross puts her in “the mood.” 22 Susan, 66 A wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania, Susan dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner. 23 Sylvia, 64 A public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, Sylvia loves any excuse to put on a costume. 24 Theresa, 69 A financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey, Theresa loves ‘70s rock.