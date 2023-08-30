The Golden Bachelor: Meet the 22 Ladies Who Will Be Competing For Gerry Turner's Heart!

For years, Bachelor producers teased the idea of a spin-off for single senior citizens.
The project was repeatedly delayed by the pandemic and other setbacks, and just as it was beginning to look like it would never happen ABC introduced the world to Gerry Turner!
Gerry is a 72-year-old widower from Indiana who’s looking for love.
His daughters signed him up for The Golden Bachelor, and beginning September 28, millions will watch as Gerry embarks on the second great love story of his life.
And now we know the names of the 22 lucky ladies who will compete for his heart.
They’re all over 60, but these grandmas are geared up and ready to fight for the right to become the second Mrs. Gerry Turner!