The Ultimatum Couples: Who Broke Up? Who's Engaged? Who's Married and PREGNANT!?

Like its predecessor Love Is Blind, the Netflix dating show The Ultimatum has a premise that sounds almost too bonkers to be true:

Six couples who are at turning points in their relationships mingle with six other couples to see if they can find a more suitable match elsewhere.

In terms of creating new love connections, The Ultimatum was not as successful as that other controversial series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

But like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum delivered drama and realness in a way that the producers of The Bachelor can only dream of.

And more importantly, it resulted in quite a few engagements!

So who split up, who put a ring on it, and which happy couple has already exchanged vows -- and is currently expecting their first child?!

(Hint: It's not who you would expect!)

Scroll on for our update on every Ultimatum couple!