The Ultimatum Couples: Who Broke Up? Who's Engaged? Who's Married and PREGNANT!?

Like its predecessor Love Is Blind, the Netflix dating show The Ultimatum has a premise that sounds almost too bonkers to be true:
Six couples who are at turning points in their relationships mingle with six other couples to see if they can find a more suitable match elsewhere.
In terms of creating new love connections, The Ultimatum was not as successful as that other controversial series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.
But like Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum delivered drama and realness in a way that the producers of The Bachelor can only dream of.
And more importantly, it resulted in quite a few engagements!
So who split up, who put a ring on it, and which happy couple has already exchanged vows -- and is currently expecting their first child?!
(Hint: It's not who you would expect!)
Scroll on for our update on every Ultimatum couple!
The Ultimatum Cast
Here we have the full cast (and hosts) of the first season of the Netflix dating show The Ultimatum. Who broke up? Who got engaged? And which couple is already freakin' married?! Let's find out!
Jake and April
April Melohn issued the ultimatum to Jake Cunningham, stating that she wished to get married and start a family ASAP. So did the experiment wind up bringing these two closer together?
Current Status: Broken Up!
Not at all! Jake kicked April to the curb in favor of Rae, explaining, “I tried to push every little bit of me to get to that point. I’m just not ready for it myself." But it's not all bad news for April!
New Beginnings!
April revealed this week that she's getting serious with a new boyfriend. And we learned on the reunion episode that Jake and Rae have gone their separate ways. So April has probably declared herself the winner of this breakup!
Just Sayin'
Something tells us she's the sort of person who thinks about things in those terms!
Alexis and Hunter
Next up is Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr. They were together for two years before the show, and Alexis was the one who issued the "marry or move on" ultimatum.
7.
Current Status: Engaged!
Yes, the experiment worked with these two -- and fast. While Alexis tried for a connection with Colby, it seemed that she and Hunter both realized rather quickly that they were meant for each other.
8.
Happily Ever After
Hunter popped the question; he and Alexis left the experiment together, and they revealed on the reunion that they're still engaged. Now that's how these shows are supposed to work!
Nate and Lauren
That brings us to Nate Ruggles and Lauren Pounds. In a reversal of roles, Nate was the one who issued the ultimatum to Lauren, as he wanted kids, and she said she wasn't ready.
Current Status: Still Engaged!
Throughout much of the experiment, Nate and Lauren seemed ready to go their separate ways. But in the end, they found their way back to one another -- and got engaged!
Making It Work
Other contestants expressed misgivings, suggesting that Nate only proposed out of jealousy over Lauren's connection with Colby. But on the renunion, Nate and Lauren revealed that they're still engaged!
Madlyn and Colby
That brings us to Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger, who seemed more destined to part ways than any other couple on the show.
Playing the Field
Throughout the experiment, both parties expressed interest in other participants, and Splitsville seemed to be their ultimate destination.
Harsh Words!
At one point, Madlyn even told Colby, “The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you.” Yikes!
Current Status: MARRIED!
Plot twist: These two exchanged vows on the show, and Madlyn revealed on the reunion that she's seven months pregnant with a baby girl! Mazel tov!
Shanique and Randall
Next up we have Shanique and Randall. She was the one who issued the ultimatum with dreams of a big wedding -- but Randall wanted to wait until he was out of debt.
A Popular Pair
These two were both quite sought-after by the other cast members, but on Ultimatum Day, Randall expressed his love in the show's most moving engagement, telling Shanique, “I wanted you to be my wife since the day I laid eyes on you, I just didn’t know how to show it. This experience has taught me that.”
Current Status: Together, But Not Engaged
Randall and Shanique revealed on the reunion that they called off their engagement and broke up for six months, but are currently giving their relationship another shot. “Our journey is a little bit different than everybody else’s, and coming on the show you have a timeline. But our timeline is our timeline and I’m excited for what’s to come," he said.
Rae Williams & Zay Wilson
Last but not least, we have Rae Williams and Zay Wilson. These two might have experienced more drama than any other couple on The Ultimatum, which is saying a lot.
Making the Most of the Experiment
Rae hooked up with Jake; Zay slept with Shanique, and the whole experiment seemed to take a major toll on their already-strained relationship.
Current Status: Very Much Broken Up!
In the end, Rae and Zay went their separate ways in messy fashion. But it's not all bad news. Rae came out as bisexual on the show, and she says she entered a relationship with a woman shortly after the show. But then they broke up too. “The girl I got with after the show is very private and we have kinda taken a step back the past few months with everything going on and the show coming out," she wrote on Instagram. We wish Rae and Zay all the best!