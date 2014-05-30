The Bachelorette Stars: Ranked By Relationship Length!

As predicted by The Bachelorette spoilers, this season's leading lady, Michelle Young, did in fact find The One!
Of course ... whether he's The One for right now or just the won who became her first fiance remains to be seen.
Sounds harsh, we know. But it's true.
A lot can happen in a few short months, let alone years. Remember how Katie and Blake Moynes broke up?
Yes, making love 30-46 times soon after they met was a great place to start, but real life quickly took its toll.
Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are no Katie and Blake. We're not saying that. But they are all too human.
Even in the best circumstances, it's tough out there for a couple that meets in the bubble of Bachelor Nation.
This is a dating competition throwing people together under a pretense that is literally impossible to sustain.
Can they transition into a new normal? Grow together? Make it work? Sure, but often times, they fall short.
Which stars made their true love last?
Which ones fell in love so hard, yet flamed out so hilariously fast you can barely even call it a relationship?
And what about everyone in between?
Below, we've ranked the Bachelorettes based on who was most successful at finding love in her stint as queen.
See how they stack up from worst to first, and say a prayer that it works out for Michelle and Nate ...
1.
Hannah Brown
One of the most recent (and most notorious) Bachelorettes, Hannah Brown a.k.a. Hannah Beast a.k.a. Alabama Hannah a.k.a. Beast Mode, comes in first, or last, depending on your point of view. Hannah got engaged to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, but that was over by the time we got to the After the Final Rose special, at which point she asked out runner-up Tyler Cameron. (That short-lived romance fizzled also.) On the plus side, she sets a very low bar for all who follow in her footsteps.
2.
Jen Schefft
Bachelorette Jen Schefft broke up with winner Jerry Ferris on the After the Rose special because she just "wasn't feeling it." Not even making it to the day after the finale? As we saw with Hannah Brown, if nothing else, Jen set very low expectations for everyone else to clear.
3.
Katie Thurston
The train wreck that is Greg Grippo aside, Katie's season was a hit, as Thurston ended up engaged to Blake Moynes. Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, it was all over after a few months. It's almost like not living in the same city or having any shared interests other than banging isn't a recipe for lasting love.
4.
Michelle Young
Michelle Young, whose Bachelorette season just wrapped, literally could not have had a worse go of it than Hannah and Jen, or even Katie for that matter, unless she decides to peace TF out of her storybook romance with Nayte Olukoya within the next couple of weeks. We're assuming Michelle outlasts not only Katie, but many more women on this list as well. Of course, only time will tell.
5.
Emily Maynard
Emily Maynard and Jef Holm broke up just a few months after his proposal in 2012. He was never the right guy anyway. Should've picked Sean Lowe. Not that she or Sean (who is happily married to Catherine Giudici, who he met on The Bachelor) are overthinking it right now. Sean and Catherine are about as happy as a couple can be, while Emily has since married and had a bunch of kids with Tyler Johnson (pictured). Not the NHL player Tyler Johnson, but another good looking one to boot.
6.
Andi Dorfman
Andi Dorfman found love with Josh Murray on The Bachelorette, a move that she seemed destined to make from the start despite a lot of red flags. The heart wants what it wants, we suppose ... including ugly and prompt breakups. Their engagement ended after only six months or so.
7.
DeAnna Pappas
DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak broke up seven months after their finale aired. Silver linings: Her journey introduced us to Jason Mesnick, one of the more popular contestants in franchise history, who ended up finding lifelong love after all. For her part, DeAnna went on to marry Stephen Stagliano (pictured), a high school teacher and the twin brother of former Bachelorette contestant Mike Stagliano!
8.
Meredith Phillips
Meredith Phillips, the second Bachelorette, chose Ian McKee as her groom. The two broke things off less than a year later, with little fanfare.
9.
Jillian Harris
Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski broke up one year after their finale aired. Swiderski, by all accounts a total horndog who cheated on Jillian after and even during the show (he excused himself for "work" only to return later in the season and clinch the final rose), later appeared on Bachelor Pad, where he continued to be a horndog. Jillian went on to appear on HGTV's Love it or List it Too.
10.
Clare Crawley
This one's a tricky one to rank. Clare and Dale knew each other for about two weeks ... then got engaged ... and then broke up a few months later. So sad. According to sources, Crawley wanted to live in Sacramento and Moss was content in New York City and they could not come to an agreement over how to handle the long distance relationship. File that under shocking, yet not at all. There have also been a number of allegations re: Moss' cheating, although it's unclear whether those reports have merit, as well as how and when the couple actually broke up. BUT ... almost a year after her pandemic-driven season, the couple reconciled, and were a solid item for about a year ... BUT they called it quits for good later in 2021. Major props for trying. Given all of that, Clare's spot in the middle of the pack might make perfect sense.
11.
Tayshia Adams
This is another tough one. For about a year, Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were engaged and head over heels in love. Nothing is guaranteed, but as far as flaming out as fast as some of the mismatches we've seen on this franchise, well, they passed that test and seemed destined for the altar ... until they announced they were on a break in late 2021, leaving Bachelor Nation heartbroken and their Golden Couple status in limbo. Will they get back together someday?
12.
Ali Fedotowsky
Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez made out a lot. Then they made it about a year and three months before going their separate ways. Pretty decent compared to some Bachelor flame-outs.
13.
Becca Kufrin
Until August 2020, Becca and Garrett appeared stronger than ever, happy as clams. having outlasted skeptics' predictions. In the end, they were just too different and there were just too many terrible world views and life choices by Garrett for Becca to overcome.
14.
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Haters and recurring breakup rumors be damned, Kaitlyn Bristowe and final rose recipient Shawn Booth lasted three whole years ... which is a long time for any relationship, let alone one forged on reality TV. Then they broke up in November 2018. Solid effort.
15.
Ashley Hebert
Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum got engaged in 2011 and married in 2012 in a special that aired on ABC. They were married and living happily ever after, through thick and thin, or so we thought, until they blindsided Bachelor Nation with the announcement of their impending divorce in October 2020. The parents of two remain a huge success story for the show, albeit a sobering reminder that even nine-year relationships aren't destined to succeed forever.
16.
JoJo Fletcher
She's STILL engaged to Jordan Rodgers and sure seems happy about it, all these years later, despite many of their critics assuming this relationship was DOA. Still no wedding, and perhaps there never will be a wedding, but the joke is most definitely on those of us assuming that these two would be over by the time tabloids moved on to the next season. Not so at all.
17.
Rachel Lindsay
The long-term love game appears to be a reality for Rachel Lindsay, who went public with fiancee Bryan Abasolo following the Season 13 finale two years ago. They've been going strong ever since their season came to an end, and got married in the summer of 2019. Plus they appeared to survive the fallout from her getting Chris Harrison fired last year. Congrats!
18.
Desiree Hartsock
This one doesn't get a lot of attention, but the results speak for themselves: Desiree Hartsock, after famously settling for her second choice on The Bachelorette, Chris Siegfried, proved that nice guys do in fact finish first. They went on to make a successful relationship happen, no matter how unlikely that seemed on ABC. Sometimes when one door closes, a better one opens. They're married as of 2015 and have a family together!
19.
Trista Sutter
Trista Sutter, the OB (ehhh, that's original Bachelorette), wins this one by a long shot. She and hubby Ryan Sutter have been married for over 15 years. Fifteen! The first-ever Bachelorette makes for an unbeatable standard-bearer in terms of pure longevity.