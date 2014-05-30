The Bachelorette Stars: Ranked By Relationship Length!

As predicted by The Bachelorette spoilers, this season's leading lady, Michelle Young, did in fact find The One!

Of course ... whether he's The One for right now or just the won who became her first fiance remains to be seen.

Sounds harsh, we know. But it's true.

A lot can happen in a few short months, let alone years. Remember how Katie and Blake Moynes broke up?

Yes, making love 30-46 times soon after they met was a great place to start, but real life quickly took its toll.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are no Katie and Blake. We're not saying that. But they are all too human.

Even in the best circumstances, it's tough out there for a couple that meets in the bubble of Bachelor Nation.

This is a dating competition throwing people together under a pretense that is literally impossible to sustain.

Can they transition into a new normal? Grow together? Make it work? Sure, but often times, they fall short.

Which stars made their true love last?

Which ones fell in love so hard, yet flamed out so hilariously fast you can barely even call it a relationship?

And what about everyone in between?

Below, we've ranked the Bachelorettes based on who was most successful at finding love in her stint as queen.

See how they stack up from worst to first, and say a prayer that it works out for Michelle and Nate ...