Amanda and Razvan nearly broke up earlier this season.



And, according to many 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days fans (and some people who know them in real life), they likely should have.



However, they’re giving it another shot … and he’s even introducing her to his parents.



They didn’t like his ex. Will they feel any differently about Amanda?

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi The two are on their way to Croatia. Despite the somewhat extreme highs and lows of their relationship and their near-breakup, they are still going to meet up with his family. Also? Razvan’s shirt is absolutely spectacular.

2 Things seem better today “I feel like since our last fight, Amanda is trying more because she really feel that she might lose me for good,” Razvan explains. “Even if I’m not 100 percent sure the relationship will work, it’s nice to see her care. That gives me a little bit of hope.”

3 Amanda says that she takes “responsibility” for their fight “I feel really bad that I said such hurtful things to Razvan,” she admits. “So I feel like it’s kinda up to me to show him I do still want this relationship. I really can’t picture my life without him so I hope things continue to get better.” However, Razvan warns her that he is unable to “pretend” that things are better than they are. He has real concerns.

4 Meet the parents Razvan introduces Amanda to his mother, Daniela, and to his father, Avram. She also meets Fabian, Razvan’s brother. Amanda is feeling extremely anxious (lots of palm sweat, apparently). She knows that his parents didn’t like his ex, and she worries that she will face similar scrutiny.

5 “She was always pushing her own views” Through Razvan, Amanda makes conversation with his parents. She learns that Razvan’s ex did not have good communication with him. Apparently she was “pushing her own views,” we assume meaning that she was controlling. As a result, Razvan suffered.