Shaeeda Sween Nearly Stranded Beside Highway After "Tapping" Bilal Hazziez on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance Season 9, Episode 6 took some dramatic shifts from earlier episodes of the season.

Following days of Bilal's weird head-games, Shaeeda found herself in hot water once again.

This time, however, Bilal was right, and this difference almost led to a relationship-breaking moment.

Biniyam wakes up for his first morning in America, but between his work goals and a day trip to New York, he and Ariela aren't seeing eye-to-eye.

Miona and Jibri's mom both think that the other is being "fake," while Jibri feels like his mom is "testing" Miona and taking things too far.

Guillermo and Kara's sit-down with friends reveals some mutual insecurities about each other and their relationship.

Patrick takes Thais home, and things go well until the next morning starts off with a disaster.

Finally, Yvette finds out the hard way that Mohamed has a surprise list of "rules" that he wants her to follow to make him feel "comfortable."