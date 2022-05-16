Kobe Blaise Wants Emily Bieberly's Breasts All for Himself on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance Season 9 marches on, with Episode 5 giving viewers some beautiful reunions ... and potential new villains.

Kobe has just met his son for the first time, but decided to call out where Emily feeds him -- and that she does it at all.

Ariela and Biniyam touch down in the United States, but a generous gift from Ari's parents may turn into a burden on their family.

Bilal has a new test for Shaeeda, and it involves his children.

Guillermo is finally reunited with his and Kara's dog and meets Kara's family -- and he's so adorably nervous about the whole thing.

Thais introduces herself to viewers, revealing that there are big things that neither Patrick nor her father know yet.

Mohamed's first morning in America doesn't go at all like he imagined, because Yvette has to go to work.