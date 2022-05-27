Seeking Sister Wife Season 4: Meet the Cast, New and Old!

We have good news, Seeking Sister Wife fans.

And then we have even better news.

First, the good: Dimitri Snowden will NOT return to TLC.

The former reality star was accused last year of assault and abuse by numerous partners, prompting calls for executives to cancel Seeking Sister Wife once and for all.

The better news, however, is that a fourth season of this hit is on the way... just not with Dimitri or is seemingly evil ex-wife, Ashley.

Which cast members from Season 3 are on board? What do we know about the new couples and families? When does the show return?

Scroll down. Find out!