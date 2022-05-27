Seeking Sister Wife Season 4: Meet the Cast, New and Old!

We have good news, Seeking Sister Wife fans.
And then we have even better news.
First, the good: Dimitri Snowden will NOT return to TLC.
The former reality star was accused last year of assault and abuse by numerous partners, prompting calls for executives to cancel Seeking Sister Wife once and for all.
The better news, however, is that a fourth season of this hit is on the way... just not with Dimitri or is seemingly evil ex-wife, Ashley.
Which cast members from Season 3 are on board? What do we know about the new couples and families? When does the show return?
When Does Season 4 Premiere?
Season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife premieres Monday, June 6, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+. Plan accordingly!
Who is Out?
Dimitri Snowden, thank goodness. The alleged abuser recruited numerous women over the years to join the unusual household he shared with partner Ashley. At least three of these women accused Dimitri of some form of abuse, with two flat-out accusing him of rape.
So Long, Winder Family!
Indeed, the Winders also confirmed awhile back that they won't appear on Season 4. No such controversy of abuse or assault followed them around, however.
An Amicable Farewell
"As some of you have seen, we won’t be back for season 4 of Seeking Sister Wife," the family wrote via a statement on Instagram on March 31, 2022. "It makes sense to us why we weren’t picked back up, as we’ve seen the show is taking a different path. We wish the other families well, and we’re grateful to TLC for the opportunity we had to tell our story, and we’ll continue to tell our story on our social media, faithfully, and honestly."
Okay, So Who HAS Been Cast?
A total of five couples are on board; you've met two of them before, while three are brand new... and quite interesting!
DANNIELLE AND GARRICK MERRIFIELD
Returning couple Garrick and Dannielle Merrifield joined the show last season. After a monogamous 10-year marriage, Garrick felt that God was guiding him to live a plural marriage lifestyle. The couple has two sons and found Brazilian native Roberta online awhile back, deciding to divorce in order to move forward with this polygamous relationship.
Welcome... Lea?!?
In a trailer for Season 4, we see the Merrifields consider adding a woman named Lea to their brood. Roberta, meanwhile, tells Garrick he's allowed "no kisses" as far as she's concerned, while Dannielle breaks down and admits to Roberta she's "second-guessed" their decision to bring her into the relationship.
TOSHA AND SIDIAN JONES
Sidian and Tosha Jones are also back in the mix, this time pursuing Filipino beauty queen Arielle, much to the irritation of Tosha's mom. Even Sidian seems to recognize that bringing someone such as Arielle into the immediate family may be a bad idea.
TARYN, INDIA AND MARCUS EPPS
Marcus, Taryn and India Epps will be new to Seeking Sister Wife. Marcus is married to Taryn and engaged to India Marcus, yet he's open to the possibility of adding yet another woman into their family — which looks mostly fun ... until Marcus breaks a curfew India has set for him, making her question the whole arrangement, based on the official preview.
BRENDA AND STEVE FOLEY
Then there's Steve and Brenda Foley, a new couple who have previous experience with polygamy. This time around, they have their sights set on a very young potential sister wife.
APRIL, JENNIFER AND NICK DAVIS
Finally, Nick, April and Jennifer Davis will join new season -- and bring a few new twists to the show. Both women consider themselves Nick's wife, but they are also legally married... to each other! And they both have taken Nick's last name. Season 4 will feature 21-year-old April's arrival into the family, which is met with a raised eyebrow from teen son Preston.
Here is the Official Synopsis:
The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives. Returning couple, Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are still waiting for Roberta to join them in Colorado while Sidian and Tosha Jones are long-distance dating potential Filipino sister wife Arielle. New comers, Steve and Brenda Foley have decided to begin their polygamist journey again and this time with a much younger potential sister wife. Nick, April and Jennifer Davis live a polygamous relationship with a twist; although the women consider themselves to both be Nick’s wives, April and Jennifer are legally married to each other, but have taken Nick’s last name to solidify their family unit. They hope to expand their family and are courting a potential third sister wife. Lastly, the Epps family, Marcus, Taryn and India are a plural family actively seeking another wife to join their group but they have to overcome some growing pains.
Seeking Sister Wife is nearly back! Get your first look at the scandalous action ahead on Season 4.