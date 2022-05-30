Mohamed Abdelhamed Demands Yvette Arellano Choose Him or a Bikini on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

Memorial Day Weekend's episode of 90 Day Fiance saw some new, ugly sides to a few cast members come out.

Season 9, Episode 7's most dramatic moment went down with Mohamed and Yvette, from start to finish.

An awkward dinner with Yve's friends led to rehashing an old argument in the car, with Mohamed making it clear that he expects a lot more changes from her.

In Princeton, Ariela takes Biniyam for dinner with her family, but her siblings have questions and concerns. Can he reassure them?

Bilal and Shaeeda's blink-and-you-miss-it scene involves some genuine romance and a heart-to-heart.

It is a very welcome break from the Lifetime Original psychological thriller Bilal's been putting on.

Emily and Kobe clash over seemingly everything. Who will end up in the (literal) driver's seat of their relationship?

Jibri takes Miona to meet his amazing grandmother, but just because their outfits match doesn't mean that they see eye-to-eye on everything.

Kara takes Guillermo to her high school reunion, where he comes face-to-face with her ex. One revelation could forever change how he views Kara.