Just one week after their introductory episode, Sam and Citra got to see each other again.



But 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 10 also unveiled new challenges.



Sam is totally unprepared for his conversion. And Citra has no idea that he might have to go to jail after all.

Sam Wilson and Citra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) On his second episode of the season, Sam goes to dinner with his family and updates them. He lets them know how soon Citra is coming. He also makes them aware of his plans to convert to Islam. It’s possible that Sam told them already but brought it up again for the show. But it’s also possible that he told them and they simply didn’t believe that any of it would take place.

Meet Sam’s family 2 (Image Credit: TLC) His dad, Brian, was on last week’s episode. His mom, Deedee, is new to this episode. We also had not seen his total smokeshow ofa brother, Luke, until now. He’s getting some attention on social media. Anyway, it turns out that Sam’s whole family didn’t really believe that things with Citra would get this far. And his mother has concerns about him converting to Islam. Some of that’s normal — no one should have to convert, especially to please a third party (Citra’s family). At the same time, some of her misgivings seem to have their roots in ignorance. Case in point: she asks if Citra’s family celebrates Christmas.

Do Muslims celebrate Christmas? 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Actually, a number of Muslims in the US do celebrate an iteration of Christmas. Some are in interfaith households. Even more simply partake in an American tradition without the Christianity. Many people of other faiths, and atheists and agnostics, find themselves participating. Sam says that he believes that there’s another holy day (there are multiple ones). Sam says that he “wants to say Yom Kippur” which is just … an extremely Jewish holiday. Sam has a lot to learn about his future religion.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia 4 (Image Credit: TLC) With her rapidly approaching trip to the US, Citra wants to enjoy some spicy Indonesian food with her sister, Nafa, and her father, Herman. She is under the impression that food in the US “has no flavor.” You know, I was going to express offense, but thinking about, like, how most people prepare their mashed potatoes or eat ham does help one to understand why she thinks that. Just for the record, the US is home to many spicy dishes — not to mention immigrant-made dishes with roots all around the world. The second spiciest pepper species in the world, the Carolina Reaper, is a North Carolina pepper. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sam’s specific part of the US has fewer options than, say, castmates Rob and Sophie might enjoy.

Herman has specific ideas for when Citra gets to the US 5 (Image Credit: TLC) He says that she should find a mosque to begin laying out the wedding plans. Additionally, he says that an even higher priority is Sam’s conversion process. Either way, Sam plans to be there for the wedding — if it takes place at all. He tells the cameras that he’s only approved of this because Sam is willing to convert.

But Sam is harboring a secret 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Citra knows about his addiction. She also knows about his somewhat recent arrest. Sam was on a prescription medication that helps him to avoid getting sick without opiates. However, police caught him with this medication outside of its prescription. So, even though it was legal for him to have, the officer arrested him. Unclear who that could conceivably serve or protect, but those clearly weren’t the motives here. Anyway, the judge offered Sam a diversion program — to avoid prison time. One late application, however, has him worried that he will have to go to prison anyway. That truly sucks. He’s worried that this could drive Citra away — especially if he loses his diversion option.

It’s time for Citra’s flight 7 (Image Credit: TLC) She says goodbye to her sisters and to her dad. Her father will be along a couple of days later. This is difficult for Citra, but she loves Sam. And he loves her. Back in the US, he is cleaning up ahead of her arrival. He’s nervous. And he knows that it’s going to be very difficult to abide by her (and soon his) religious obligation to avoid sex before marriage. Fortunately (depending upon one’s perspective), they only have to wait two weeks.