After last week’s revelation that Justin had been boning other girls before he proposed, Nikki was over it.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 10, she’s inconsolable. Even though Justin is trying his best.



He’s desperate to convince her that this is in the past. But Nikki isn’t ready to drop it.

Nikki Sanders and Justin 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Having just heard Justin admit that he was still hooking up until they became engaged, Nikki stormed away. Now, Justin is in pursuit. It’s clear that he doesn’t understand the issue. We should note that Nikki had already filed for the K-1 visa before they formally became engaged, so to her, this is a sign that he’s just using her.

“Sex friend” 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Obviously, plenty of people have had friends with benefits. Whether you use the label or not, you just hook up with someone because it’s fun and convenient, and you don’t have to deal with weird romantic entanglements. It’s the timing of it all. To Justin, he and Nikki hadn’t had a conversation about being exclusive, so they weren’t. It’s clear that she didn’t feel the same way.

She’s inconsolable 3 (Image Credit: TLC) At first, Nikki is unwilling to even speak to Justin. Eventually, he tries to explain his side of things. Nikki feels devastated, and feels like she means nothing to him. Justin says that the past — his and hers — means nothing to him. It’s clear that Nikki feels like this is her best chance at love. She admits to the cameras that she’s not sure how she’s going to get through this.

“I’m here with you” 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Eventually, Nikki begins to allow Justin to console her. But it’s more like she just gives up on not letting him hug her. It’s clear that he didn’t mean to upset her. But it’s also pretty clear that his words aren’t really reassuring Nikki.

Nikki packs up 5 (Image Credit: TLC) She calmly packs up her things. Nikki isn’t interested in explaining things anymore, because she’s planning on leaving. Justin asks how they can fix this. But for Nikki, him treating their relationship like an open relationship for so long isn’t a single-issue problem. To her, it solidifies so many doubts. His lack of interest in sex (he has f–kbuddies but, with her, he needs to be in the mood?) and his reluctance to take her certain places suddenly make more sense.

Justin feels like an a-hole 6 (Image Credit: TLC) He walks her through his timeline, about how they first began communicating again. And about how feelings began to return and blossom. In his mind, the fact that he told his loved ones about her and that she’s trans should be evidence of how serious he is. He wants Nikki to ignore that he had side pieces early on, because once this became serious for him, it was only about her. That’s good … but it became serious for her a lot sooner.