Toxicity once again rears its ugly head on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 11.



Rob and Sophie don’t seem to be able to get along, and have two fights in one episode.



One is about bedding and the other about threesomes, but the underlying cause is the same for both.

Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra 1 (Image Credit: TLC) This morning, Rob awoke on the wrong side of the bed. If he has a right side, perhaps he should make use of it. What happened? Well, when she woke up, his fiancee Sophie mentioned that she’d like a duvet. Now that the cameras are there, they explain the “conflict.” What’s the conflict? Rob is cranky that Sophie would dare to ask for things. There’s a little more to it, but not in a way that makes this reasonable on his part.

“Moody” is a nice way of putting it 2 (Image Credit: TLC) From what they’re saying, when Sophie awoke in the morning, she suggested that the get a duvet. Perhaps it was cold, or perhaps it’s a comfort thing, though since Sophie cited the lack of quilts, it does sound like she felt cold. While many of us would not feel “cold” in a place like Los Angeles unless we were running a fever or locked in a walk-in freezer, deserts do become cool at night. However, it seems like Rob resented this — and saw Sophie as having woken him up with a complaint.

Even in the confessional, Rob is still whining about this 3 (Image Credit: TLC) There is a twist to this. Rob apparently didn’t know what a duvet was. He admits as much during the confessional, when he’s still complaining about Sophie wanting … a normal part of bedding on the bed. Rob goes on to say that they actually have several duvets, which has us wondering why he didn’t get one of those out when she asked? Even if he didn’t know that they were called that (he’s a grown man in his 30s, but many people just say “comforter” to refer to duvets), like, if she wanted warmth, why not get them out? Rob does not make sense.

Rob no longer lives alone 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie tries to take a break from Rob’s crankiness by going outside. However, Rob follows her and continues to make his point. Which is, apparently, to demand that she give him “an hour” before voicing a complaint in the mornings. Sophie reminds him that he no longer lives alone, so sometimes they might need to change things because there are two people. In his mind, though, what he has is good enough for him so it should be good enough for her.

“I’m sacrificing so I can be with Rob” 5 (Image Credit: TLC) In case anyone has forgotten, Sophie is living in what seems to be a large storage unit and has to walk through swarms of insects to reach the stinky and possibly shared bathroom. Everyone understands that finding a new place, let alone an affordable one, is not always an easy task. But bedding does not have to be expensive. It’s hard to see Rob’s side of this, when Sophie has moved across an ocean to be with him.

“Double fisting” 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Rob and Sophie receive an amount of alcohol that would be illegal at a restaurant in some states (three glasses for two people; I wish that I were kidding). They talk playfully for the most part and seem to be doing better. Again and again, Rob gives the message that if Sophie doesn’t bring up things that she’d like to improve or ways that he’s hurt her feelings, things will mostly be okay. Oh, and she can’t make fun of how he pushes elevator buttons, either.

Date night? 7 (Image Credit: TLC) Sophie proposes that they start doing regular date nights. Her suggestion is every two weeks. Rob sounds unconvinced at first. They both seem to have chalked up a lot of their issues to “the pressure” of the 90 day deadline. That’s … one factor, anyway. They’re currently both getting along. And that’s great. But how long can it last?

Shop ’til you [redacted]! 8 (Image Credit: TLC) Rob and Sophie have apparently been having a not-so-spicy sex life. Like, multiple dry spells, which is wild for two people this outrageously hot. Less wild for two people who are constantly arguing. They go to a store and look at various toys. Nothing’s out of the ordinary — vibrating dongrings, fuzzy handcuffs, and similarly vanilla-ish toys to spice things up. Rob boasts to the camera that he is kinkier than Sophie.

Have they considered … ? 9 (Image Credit: TLC) It’s unclear if a producer dropped hints with the employees, but one asks Sophie and Rob if they — being two outrageously attractive hotties — have considered hooking up with a third person. Now, in the context of people who work at a sex shop giving people advice, this makes sense. But … this is an extremely sensitive subject for Sophie and Rob. And when Rob bows out of answering the question instead of saying “no thanks, I only want to be with Sophie,” she feels hurt and makes it known.