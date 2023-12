On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 11, Clayton and Anali take a trip to San Diego.



They’re there to meet Clayton’s best friend. Despite their status, they’ve never met in person.



Anali may regret suggesting the meetup, however. Because Clayton voices his one major complaint about their relationship.

Clayton Clark and Anali Vallejos 1 (Image Credit: TLC) With Violet staying behind in the closet (and the rest of the apartment), Clayton and Anali are headed off on a getaway. Last time didn’t go how Clayton wanted, as Anali continued to rebuff his sexual advances even at the hotel. This time, it’s not just an attempt to bone — which they apparently have not done since he last visited Peru. Instead, they’re traveling to San Diego to meet up with Clayton’s best friend, Kameron.

Kameron! 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Clayton and Kameron have known each other for many years. They are best friends. However, they hadn’t actually met in person before this. They game together and are accustomed to sharing interests, details about their lives, and socializing (remotely). But, at Anali’s suggestion, they’re going to meet in person. (Disclaimer: we strongly suspect that Clayton, possibly with input from Anali and/or Kameron, planned this idea in advance. We can’t prove it, but it just seems likely)

At last! 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Clayton and Kameron have a running embrace. It’s great for them to finally meet face to face. Anali seems visibly tickled by their first in-person hello, in part because she jokes that Clayton was more excited to meet Kameron than he was to meet her. Not more or less, just different. Perhaps less anxious, and with a lot more history behind them knowing each other.

Clayton has splurged on the rental 4 (Image Credit: TLC) While they’re in San Diego, they’re renting a nice house so that they can enjoy themselves. Anali appreciates the gesture and the house. Remember, Clayton lives in a one-bedroom apartment because the plan was that only he would live there. Violet planned to only stay there for a short time, but it seems that she’s had trouble finding a new place.

Date night! 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Kameron brings his own girlfriend, Vy. They all sit down together and chat for a bit. But there’s an ulterior motive behind Clayton’s visit, and it’s time for him to spill the beans.

Time to pop the question 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Clayton asks Kameron if he, his best friend, would also be his best man. After all, he will be marrying Anali soon (unless things go very poorly over the rest of the K-1 visa’s allotted time). Kameron agrees. Hooray! Unfortunately, the night did not end on this high note.

Living like a virgin? 7 (Image Credit: TLC) When the waiter comes by, they order. Clayton notes that he does not drink alcohol (interesting for a guy who took everyone to a bourbon tasting) so he orders a virgin drink. Then, Clayton quips that he’s “living like a virgin” these days. The waiter laughs it off, but the rest of the table ends up hearing even more.

Anal is NOT happy 8 (Image Credit: TLC) Obviously, she and Clayton are having intimacy issues. And they clearly go beyond the “thin walls” because they have had chances to hook up and could create more chances for themselves if they chose. They’re adults, not teens who have to hook up in blind spots around their high school because they don’t get any privacy. Whatever the underlying problem, Anali doesn’t seem to have shared it. But she grows increasingly upset as Clayton discusses it, even tearing up.

In a word? “Yike.” 9 (Image Credit: TLC) Vy really speaks for all of us as she shares her assessment. “Yike” indeed. She and Kameron did not expect to hear this much about Clayton and Anali’s sex life, let alone that it’s currently nonexistent.