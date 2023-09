On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 15, Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi started off in such a good mood.



Yes, it was afterglow. Apparently, Croatia really agreed with them.



But Razvan was more honest with his mom than he would have liked.



And after all of their fights, Amanda’s question about his plans to commit to her caught Razvan off guard.

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi They begin their scenes on Season 6, Episode 14 with some PDA. They’re at a very comfy looking outdoor restaurant in Croatia, so we’re sure that the place has seen worse. Things are, they explain, better today than they have been recently. Part of that is apparently that it was Horny Hours after meeting Razvan’s family. According to Razvan, they boned about four times that night.

2 Razvan’s family arrives Thankfully, the waiter interrupted Amanda and Razvan before his folks arrived. Amanda is very courteous, telling Razvan’s mother (with him translating) how much she enjoyed meeting them and how much she appreciated her cooking. It’s all very sweet. While Razvan changes into his swimsuit, Amanda tells his family how much she loves him — and how good he is with her kids.

3 Razvan returns He has a one-on-one chat with his mom, where he tells her how happy he is — but also acknowledges that Amanda’s mood shifts sometimes, and she can say hurtful things. He acknowledges that this is due to the trauma of losing her husband, and that he believes that she will move past it. Overall, Razvan claims that he is happy. But this is not what his mom wanted for him. She knows that it’s normal for Amanda to process her grief, but she hopes that she will consider Razvan’s feelings.

4 “Don’t repeat the same mistake” At the same time, Razvan’s mother cannot help but wonder if Amanda is “fickle” by nature. If it’s not just a result of her husband’s still-recent passing, then it won’t get better. She reminds Razvan that he made a mistake with his previous wife. He hoped that she would change, but he didn’t. Will this bitter history repeat itself?

5 Date night! With Amanda’s return to the US very soon, Razvan takes her on a date. It turns out that she is much better at pool than he is. But Razvan points out that he looks great when he’s attempting to play, and he’s not wrong. The date night is off to a good start. It’s very cute.

6 But Amanda has some concerns She noticed the the “vibe” of their meal with his family shifted after his one-on-one talk with his mom. So … what did they talk about? Amanda is making a classic mistake. She’s asking a question when she likely already knows that she doesn’t want to hear the answer.

7 “I told her about our fights” Amanda clearly doesn’t like hearing that Razvan told his mother about their conflicts. She points out that involving third parties too much in a relationship can cause problems. But he says that he didn’t involve her that much. And then Amanda calls Razvan “annoying.” For, what, answering her question? Razvan points out that her mood has just shifted for no reason (true). Amanda says that she doesn’t want to fight. Then she accuses Razvan (who answered her question) of wanting a fight.

8 The next day … Things are awkward. So while Razvan gets flirty with various women online, Amanda works through their issues. Razvan expects her to be angry. Instead, she has questions about the future. She thinks that “everything” has gone well. Then she asks him if he plans to propose. She would feel better and more secure in their relationship, she tells Razvan, if they were engaged.