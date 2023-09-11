Jasmine Re-Proposes to Gino After Dumping Him on 90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days (Recap)

Remember when Jasmine Pineda dumped Gino Palazzolo?



She’d like you to forget. She’d like him to forget.



On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 6, Episode 15, she returned to take it all back.



And to hope that Gino will take her back.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda In the hotel, Gino has at least some of his things packed up. It looks like this is the end of a chapter of his life. Jasmine broke up with him after their fight. When he noted that she was “as important as” his family, she became enraged, and said as many hurtful things as she could think of. Even after, when they were calmer, it was the end. Gino realizes, in this brief moment of clarity, that Jasmine will never get better — she will always spiral out of control.

2 Somehow, Jasmine has returned She tells Gino that she wants to talk to him “one last time.” And it quickly becomes clear that she doesn’t want him to leave Panama forever.

3 A moment of “privacy” Though they are still wearing mics, Gino and Jasmine have a few moments as mere silhouettes on the balcony before production comes around to film them directly again. Gino gives a crying Jasmine a hug.

4 “I don’t want you to stop loving me” Jasmine makes a number of excuses about her behavior — how she spirals into rage and stops thinking because she has “a lot of pain.” And then she tells him that she knows that she has to “earn” being the most important person in his life. “I want to be your wife,” she tells Gino. “I don’t wanna lose you.” But Gino fears that, after two and a half years, maybe this is something that they “can’t overcome.”

5 “Like, literally, I get sick” According to Jasmine, she fully understood what Gino means to her after she tried to imagine her life without him. Even though she was the one who dumped him, she felt sick when he walked away.

6 Jasmine has something for Gino She asks him to stand up after she goes to get it. When she returns, she drops to her knees before Gino. No, this is not going in an upsetting NSFW place. Not this time.

7 It’s a ring You know the engagement ring that Gino initially gave Jasmine? The one that she’s been wanting to upgrade since she first received it? Well, Jasmine brings it to him and holds it up to him.

8 Will he take her back as his fiancee? Essentially, Jasmine is doing a dramatic proposal to Gino. If he slides the ring onto her finger, they’re back together and the engagement is back on. If he doesn’t, when he leaves Panama, he won’t be returning.

9 He said yes! Gino accepts Jasmine’s re-proposal, sliding the ring onto her finger. Jasmine is visibly feeling overjoyed. She admits to the camera that, even if Gino had said “no,” she would have felt that she deserves it. Because of how she has treated him. She apologizes profusely and tells him that she has “no doubt” that he’s “the love of” her life.

10 “I’m gonna calm down” Jasmine swears that she will work on her, frankly, dire emotional instability. To the camera, she admits that she and Gino are two flawed people, and that they are not the best example to follow for people who are looking for love. True! Drinking wine, the two go into the bedroom for a “massage.”

11 Compromise! As Gino packs (he included all of his hats, fear not), he and Jasmine talk about their plan. They are searching for a cheaper apartment for Jasmine, but he’s agreed to a 6-month lease. This will give Jasmine more housing security and keep her from having to move during that time — unless the K-1 visa comes through. Which they hope that it will. Honestly? That’s fair. (If I had a one-month lease, I don’t think that I would unpack more than my toiletries and a few other essentials)