Oussama Says Debbie Has a "Mental Sickness" on 90 Day Fiance The Other Way (Recap)

You might think that, by Season 4, Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the cast would be done clowning around.



Unfortunately, you would be mistaken.



Trust issues and unpleasant surprises continue.



And there are new twists and turns for these couples to navigate. And a lot of them are arguably their own faults.



Take a look at our recap, below!

1 Debbie Aguero and Oussama Still at his family home, Oussama plays with an adorable little cat. His love of cats is what first endeared him to many viewers. After this episode, it doesn’t look like that’s going to be enough anymore.

2 Debbie is ready to go You know how you sometimes stay somewhere and the house is maybe a bit warmer than you like? Maybe it’s quieter, or louder, than you want. Maybe the bathroom’s weird? Well, Debbie is dealing with that, magnified. Because she’s not in a slightly different home in Georgia — she’s in Oussama’s family’s home in a rural area of Morocco. And she says that it’s basically a miracle that she was able to get ready that morning.

3 OH Debbie explains that the shower involves a hose, and that the toilet — there seems to be just one — has upholstery. This isn’t one of those weird shag rugs that people put over a toilet lid to match the bathroom rug. This is upholstery directly on the seat of the toilet. Debbie doesn’t mention any of his to Oussama when he comes by, of course. Instead, her focus is on showing gratitude to her hosts.

4 Debbie brought gifts for Oussama’s family We don’t see everything, but she brought his dad art supplies. He expresses surprise, and that he is very touched.

5 And then he says this Oussama’s father excitedly talks about how he is happy that Debbie will be taking Oussama to the United States. Um, what? Oussama translates for Debbie, who doesn’t choose to argue with him then and there. But it’s clear to her that he has misled his family about their plans. What she doesn’t know is why.

6 Debbie tries to non-confrontationally clear the air In the name of there being no confusion, she explains that she and Oussama will live in Morocco. Not there, not near the family, but in Rabat. Which is what she and Oussama had already discussed … but she doesn’t mention the fact that she has no idea why Oussama would tell them that he’s going to America. She’s a little too polite for that.

7 This is clearly a shock to Oussama’s family And Debbie can tell this from their faces. Oussama tells them that it’s fine with him, but … it’s a deeply weird situation. And everyone in the room is uncomfortable about it, even though no one is talking about it.

8 What is going on? Debbie has noticed that this is not Oussama’s first lie, and now she has caught him in another. These aren’t even “good” lies — they’re huge things that she’d inevitably find out about, that everyone would. What is his game?

9 Later, Debbie and Oussama go on a walk Sure, the conversation with his family was awkward. But, for now, they’re just enjoying some time together. And it looks like they’ve kept so busy that they either haven’t had a chance to discuss the future, or one of them has just avoided any serious planning.

10 Debbie’s donkey ride! After serenading a donkey in a way that reminds us of some sort of 1980s fantasy story, the kind that was slow paced but really spent time savoring the wonders of a world, it’s time to ride. Debbie warns Oussama to go slower.

11 Whoops! Despite her tumble, Debbie is okay. She laughs, though she laments such an undignified fall.

12 The two begin to paint while enjoying the beautiful view However, Debbie likes to talk, hum, and sing while she works. Oussama clearly prefers absolute silence, and he’s not getting it.

13 His mood gets even worse when Debbie wants to talk about the future She wants to lay the groundwork for their life together. That means looking for an apartment and much more. Oussama wants to paint in silence and discuss this “later.”

14 Debbie has heard that before Despite a lot of doubts and insecurities, Debbie wants to live with him. So, she keeps it simple — tonight, can they look at apartments in Rabat together? Just looking online to figure out where they want to live?

15 Oussama does not want to talk, period “Are you crazy?” he demands of Debbie, insisting that they cannot do “everything” in one single day.

16 “You have like mental sickness or something” At this point, Oussama is just insulting Debbie, lashing out in anger. Why? Ostensibly, it’s because she’s somehow rushing to make plans. But it sounds like he probably feels embarrassed that she and his family now both know that he has lied to them both about his intentions.

17 Debbie feels hurt and indignant “What?” she asks. This is an emotional betrayal that arguably hurts worse than any of the previous lies. And then it takes a weird, dark turn.

18 “Bring me to the USA” Oussama tells her that “their” plan is that she will take him to the United States, where he will work. If she doesn’t like that, he threatens, then they can break up. That is a total change of plans, it is an ultimatum, and it’s not clear to Debbie or to viewers where all of this is coming from. Not the anger, not the change of plans, and not any of it. It’s hard to watch.

19 Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo After Yohan humiliated her at his birthday party, Daniele expected — or, at least, hoped to receive — an apology. Instead, she has gotten more passive aggressive weirdness from her husband. Yes, he’s still obsessing over her desire to meet up with a friend. Why? Because they were an item for a few months, years ago.

20 Part of this is a cultural difference But part of this is definitely a case of Yohan being a jerk. And part of it is the ongoing clash and mutual disrespect that we’ve seen before in this marriage. They have communication issues and more. Yohan refuses to meet this man, which makes it so much weirder.

21 Just for the record, Daniele and Taylan meet in a public place They go on a casual boat tour. In addition to the production crew, there are also just other random people there. This has the exact vibe of any two friends meeting up to catch up, which makes sense, because that’s what they are. Their story is simple — they met in Florida and ended up living together for 5 months early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they were intimate during that time, he sees her more as a friend and mentor. (Just a quick note — we have seen his name as “Taylan” and “Taylen.” When we streamed the episode, the subtitles said “Taylan,” so we’re going with that)

22 Daniele admits that her marriage has issues Her friend expresses his surprise. He never really imagined that Daniele, who is so assertive, would end up in this kind of relationship. Meanwhile, Daniele is wondering if this isn’t where she should be in her life. She wonders if she should be mentoring and nurturing growth in Yohan or if she should find someone who can teach her something. That’s … one way of looking at things.

23 Gabriel Paboga and Isabel Posada In Florida, Gabe sits down with his sister, Monica, and his mother, Marie. Marie is on the left, by the way, which is something that we have to point out because these two incredibly gorgeous women look like they could be sisters.

24 Anyway, Gabe proposed to Isabel! His mother and sister did not know about the engagement. And Gabe has been back in Florida for a while at this point. He has just felt nervous about telling them.

25 Monica is SO direct Gabe’s mom also expresses her surprise, but she’s also seemingly happier for her son. Monica is sort of … tentatively happy for Gabe, but she also worries that he is impulsive. They both wish that Gabe had told them, though Gabe says that he got his tendency to keep things private from his mom.

26 This is called being supportive but honest at the same time As Gabe is well aware, Monica has spotted major red flags with some of Gabe’s ex-girlfriends. She is protective of her big brother, and she has not met Isabel, so she is just sort of wondering what she’ll be like.

27 The wedding date is … next month Isabel is doing the wedding planning. Like, all by herself. This is really late to tell your family about a wedding, especially if Monica will be part of the wedding party, and especially when it’s in another country. Meanwhile, Gabe also gives them good news about how Isabel’s parents responded pretty well to learning that he is transgender.

28 There are a few bumps in the conversation Gabe notes that Isabel has a similar assertiveness to Monica, so he wonders if they will clash or get along. Meanwhile, he also admits that he’s not doing a prenup. He feels that this would be setting things up for failure. That is … not what prenups are. Buying insurance doesn’t mean that you’re setting yourself up for a house fire or whatever, just that you’re prepared.

29 Fast forward and it’s two weeks before the wedding Gabe is headed to the airport, and Monica is driving him.

30 Monica still has concerns She wishes that her brother would get a prenup. She straight up tells him that it’s “stupid” not to. She’s not necessarily wrong, and that has nothing to do with Isabel. She also doesn’t know what Isabel is like, just that her brother’s exes have not always been good for him. Meanwhile, Gabe worries that Monica and Isabel will butt heads when Monica comes to Colombia for the wedding.

31 But they love each other Brother and sister hug each other goodbye at the airport. This is a huge deal for them, especially since Gabe will be moving to live with Isabel permanently.

32 Jen Boecher and Rishi Singh A somewhat tearful Jen left the table last episode after catching Rishi in yet another lie. Now, she’s processing that he told her that he only recently learned that his family was searching for a wife … despite having met “two or three” of these women. Again, all of this wouldn’t be an issue if he had just told his family about the engagement any time in the past three years.

33 Back at the table, things are just plain awkward Randi and Myra are at the table with Rishi, who explains that his family considers it their responsibility to find a wife for him. He also claims that perhaps things have been lost in translation, that he hasn’t properly explained things to Jen. Is that the issue?

34 Jen takes her friends to a dance class The feats of balance are very impressive, and the class is more colorful and informal than one would expect in an American dance studio. It’s fun!

35 But Jen has a lot on her mind Is Rishi lying to her because he thinks that he can get away with it? Or is this really a case of miscommunication? The truth is likely somewhere in between, but Jen needs to know before she and Rishi move forward.

36 Randi and Myra have an idea What if, instead of waiting for Rishi’s astrological due date on sharing big news, they just tell his family. Not Jen, but the two of them. (Seriously, if you ever go on reality television and have a friend who is willing to be a “villain” on camera on your behalf, keep them in your life forever) If they reject Jen, she’ll know it now rather than later. Rishi’s reaction will also tell Jen whether they are viable for a long-term relationship or not.

37 They make a plan, hiring a translator (so that they won’t lose anything “in translation”) Jen gushes over Bindiya, the translator, being so beautiful. She’s right! They also tell Bindiya their plan. Bindiya is happy for the work, but she also expresses surprise (to the camera) over how dramatic and unusual this job will be.

38 Kris Foster and Jeymi Noguera It has now been an astonishing five months since Kris headed home to Alabama from Colombia, leaving her wife back in Bogota. Kris did have urgent matters waiting for her in her hometown, and she needed to work to make money, because they were spending money faster than they had planned. But … there’s more than just some practical needs afoot.

39 Kris’ mom says it best She remarks that she wonders if two “drama queens” are right for each other. Kris agrees.

40 According to Kris, things are bad From her perspective, Jeymi has placed all of their household’s financial burdens on her shoulders. She quit her old job (with Kris’ blessing) but does not have a new one yet, and Kris cannot work in Colombia. So she sees her time in Alabama as a sacrifice that she is making for their marriage, so she feels that Jeymi does not appreciate it or her.

41 Kris recently sent Jeymi $1000 She says that Jeymi became angry, because it “wasn’t enough to pay all the bills.” That makes sense, of course, because rent prices are absurd in many countries, not just the US. But Kris clearly resents being the sole breadwinner.

42 Her mom hits the nail on the head … sort of She tells Kris that what she’s describing is a “kept woman,” that Kris is acting like her “sugar mama” rather than her wife. Given the side of things that she’s seeing, that makes sense as her impression.

43 Something has to change Kris says that “actions speak louder than words” and that she needs “to see some action” from Jeymi in terms of sharing this burden. But it also feels like part of the reason that Kris is still in Alabama after all of this time is resentment, like she’s holding back on returning until Jeymi is making her happier. That doesn’t sound like a healthy marriage.

44 What is Jeymi’s side of the story? She feels like Kris has abandoned her, and broken her promises as her partner and as her wife. Jeymi is in a lot of emotional turmoil.

45 Until now, Jeymi hasn’t really opened up about this She doesn’t want her friends to see this side of her marriage because she feels embarrassed. But after nearly half a year without her wife, she opens up to Alex.

46 It’s not just about the physical absence Jeymi laments that she often cannot reach Kris. And, when they do talk, they clash and argue. Perhaps, in person, things would go better.

47 And Jeymi is trying to find a job A five month job search is scary, but not as rare as it should be. Jeymi also explains that not every prospective employer is willing to even consider her, because she is originally Venezuelan. That is very sad.

48 Jeymi acknowledges that this isn’t just a Kris issue The apartment is expensive, and she is the one who chose it. But she misses her wife, and even if Kris were paying every single bill, she’d rather get to see her. Which, for the record, is what makes this different from a sugar baby situation.

49 Alex is very honest with her In her shoes, Alex would have broken up by now. Five months is a long time. But Jeymi wants to hear Kris out. They do clearly love each other. Even if, like Kris’ mom, we’re not sure that they are a good match.

50 Nicole Sherbiny and Mahmoud Elsherbiny Things are sort of “normal” in their household. Which of course is still his mom’s house, where they live in one medium-sized room near the front door. But hey, Nicole can now manually light the gas stove. Also? We’re obsessed with her shirt.

51 Mahmoud still hates Nouran Nicole has avoided making friends with the only non-relative in Egypt she knows because it will make trouble with her husband, so … that’s not great.

52 Mahmoud has a “better” friend in mind Fatima is his sister-in-law. And he has asked her to take Nicole out shopping at the market. She has only ever gone with Mahmoud before, and does not really know how it all works.

53 Fatima is a great guide Several prices that look great to Nicole (and American audiences) turn out to be excessive, she reveals. Also, they sell live chickens at the market, which is not what Nicole expected. They end up carrying back a heavy bag of fresh vegetables. Nicole feels overwhelmed by the noisy crowd, which is not only relatable to some viewers but also yet another sign of her obvious sensory issues.

54 Nicole and Fatima chat Though Fatima speaks English very well, some conversations just work a little better with zero gaps in one’s vocabulary. This is when Nicole reveals something.

55 She wants to go back to the US … and bring Mahmoud with her It turns out that she has applied for a spousal visa (not a K-1, that is for a fiance), but has no idea when or if she will receive it. But Mahmoud does not want to leave Egypt, so it is really just a backup plan. Unfortunately, it is one that she now has to take in order to escape unending misery.

56 Fatima sort of understands She is such a sweetheart. Speaking to the confessional camera, she admits that she doesn’t know if that’s the best way forward for Nicole and Mahmoud — but points out that it’s their choice to make, not hers.

57 Mahmoud takes Nicole out for a surprise His plan is for them to adopt a cat. Apparently, Nicole has expressed a desire to get a pet for a while. (We’re unsure if she meant getting a pet while still living in Mahmoud’s mom’s home … in fact, she may have brought it up in conjunction with the idea of getting their own place)

58 So Mahmoud settled on a cat Apparently he doesn’t like dogs, which is … unusual (at best) for American audiences. It sounds like he would only tolerate a cat. But Nicole is considering leaving Egypt soon, so getting a pet would be irresponsible. Which means that she has to tell him now, rather than later.

59 Nicole mentions a desire to return to the US She wants to do so with Mahmoud, when the visa comes. Mahmoud’s reaction is not positive — he feels both sad and angry. But we have also seen him react to things much more poorly. So … progress?

60 There is a lot of uncertainty First and foremost, on the practical issues like the visa itself. They don’t know when the visa will come. And sometimes, without a clear reason, someone never gets a visa at all. We’ve seen it on previous seasons.