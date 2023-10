On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 4, Justin took Nikki home.



His apartment looks fantastic. Genuinely one of the best housing impressions of the season.



But Nikki’s doubts come surging back when Justin slides into familiar habits. Does he have a side piece?

1 Nikki Sanders and Justin Justin takes Nikki to his home, which he has fixed up with money that she sent him. (We’re not entirely clear on some of his projects — why remodel a bathroom if you’re leaving the country forever soon?) Nikki is the first to step on the new welcome mat that he brought her. Also, and I did not notice this when he first handed her the bouquet, but the paper around her flowers represents the colors of the trans flag. That’s such a sweet touch!

2 The place looks nice Not the interior — we can see exposed piping even in the hallways of his building, and the door to the complex itself almost looks like the hatch to a very old submarine. But inside of Justin’s apartment, it’s totally different. Everything is decorated. And, remember, he cleaned before Nikki arrived. We don’t know how much of this is just how he is, how much is for Nikki’s benefit, or how much is because he knew that he’d be on camera. But after Gino’s dirty sheets and unflushed toilet, this is a (somewhat literal) breath of fresh air.

3 The bed is comfy, too However, Justin does not at all take the bait of Nikki talking about trying it out. Or when she asks if he’s going to personally give her a shower. Nikki admits to the camera that this makes her feel rejected. She has some understandable insecurities, especially given her age gap and given how he was once her fiance, years ago, and very much rejected her at that time.

4 “I wanna ride with you” The next morning, Justin seems to be in a much more amorous mood … but only up to a point. Separately, they both explain to the camera that they went to bed very early the night before — as neither had gotten much sleep. That makes sense. Remember, flying is exhausting, and someone setting up to receive the love of their life might not get much sleep either. It’s time for their morning routines … and, of course, for a fight.

5 “How many hours do you need more?” Justin starts sort of badgering Nikki about her makeup routine. It takes a long time. He talks about how there are different makeup looks, and he’s learned more about that since they were first dating. Basically, he’d like a “no-makeup” makeup instead of Nikki’s glam look. She sets a boundary, reminding him that she’s in charge of her makeup, hair, and nails. They do break the tension and embrace, with her straddling his lap. Only time will tell if this is a recurring issue.

6 Puzzle picnic! While Nikki would have enjoyed a bottle of wine rather than some puzzles, it’s a beautiful day in this park. They do, at Justin’s suggestion, discuss their relationship. Perhaps he realizes that something is bothering Nikki. Simply put, she asks why he doesn’t seem especially amorous. It makes her feel insecure, wondering if he’s using her or has another woman (or both). They’ve been apart for nine months, but he’s not indicating that he’s eager to jump her bones.

7 Ah, yes, his man energy Justin emphasizes that he sees their relationship transcending the physical. That said, it does (or will again) have a physical component. For that, Justin says, he need to just spend more pleasant time in her company. It sounds like he’s saying that he’ll be in the mood once they’ve gotten to hang out more, which isn’t entirely unlike what Gino has said about Jasmine. But … is that the truth?