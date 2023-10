It turns out that Ashley and Manuel’s relationship is fiery in more ways than one.



But Manuel’s secretive behavior and their most recent fight have Ashley questioning his motives on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 4.



Meanwhile, his entire extended family is blowing up Ashley’s phone … but Manuel doesn’t want them talking to his fiancee. It’s all very strange.

1 Ashley and Manuel At first, Ashley Michelle is burning something (she doesn’t specify what) to cleanse the energy of her space. Manuel asks her to open a window, and she does. But during their shared confessional interview, Manuel says that he’s learning more about her and her spiritual practice. They sound much more lighthearted.

2 But there’s a problem, and this one is much less witchy According to Ashley, Manuel was extremely rude with her about a simple issue — his phone. Many phones do not work internationally, so you at least need to install a new SIM card. Manuel found that his phone longer works in the US, so he’s looking to fix it. Ashley was able to get on the phone with her provider and receive a new phone with an unbelievable 2-day shipping. (Both my best friend and I got new phones this year, neither by choice, so I am in awe of how quickly and generously Ashley addressed this) However, she says, Manuel told her that the two-day delivery “wasn’t fast enough.”

3 Oh boy So, Manuel misses his family and wants to stay in touch with them. That makes sense! And, like everyone else outside of certain cults, he needs a phone to function in society. Ashley is addressing that. But Manuel doesn’t seem to like this. And you can tell how riled up both Ashley and Manuel are over this discussion, which they rehash for the cameras.

4 “Manuel, I have internet” Now, you might note that leaving him without a phone is a miserable situation. They should have prepared for this. But, Ashley points out, Manuel can absolutely keep in touch with family now. It’s not just that he can use her phone — she also has a tablet and a computer at home that he can use until his phone arrives. That’s not a long-term solution, obviously, since those are her things. But … the phone’s coming in two days. Obviously, Manuel needs privacy and his own phone. It’s hard to see why the options that she has available to him aren’t enough for two days. Are we missing something?

5 “Where is it that I responded badly?” Manuel doesn’t believe that Ashley is being reasonable by getting angry with him for his response. Honestly? They both take things personally and then become angry with each other, which might be why they like each other … but it’s definitely a volatile combination.

6 Things are a mix of good and bad Their sex is great, Ashley admits to her sister while covering a hickey. But the communication also sucks hard enough to leave a bruise. She shares their fight, though her sister notes that Ashley has a “fiery” disposition and likely blew up faster at Manuel than she should have. Ashley does wonder if Manuel is using her to meet up with his family in New York. She says that they’re calling “so aggressively” now. Between that and Manuel’s urgent demand for privacy (that can’t wait two days), Ashley feels unnerved and doesn’t want to think the worst. “He’s not here for them; he’s on a K-1 visa,” Ashley emphasizes. She doesn’t believe that he’s using her … but she does have concerns.

7 “They’re calling me again and again” Apparently, Manuel’s mother gave Ashley’s number to everyone in the family. Like, including his cousins who live in New York. So they’re just calling — like, actual calls, like it’s 1998, instead of texting — Ashley’s number. She doesn’t know these people, and it’s unsettling, especially with Manuel just days away from having his phone. Also? They keep calling repeatedly, which confuses Ashley. Manuel explains that they will just keep doing this until she answers. Manuel wants to call on the tablet … but without Ashley. Privately, he worries that Ashley is angry at them for calling so impertinently. Ashley guesses that this is on his mind.