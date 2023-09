Throughout Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, we’ve followed Meisha and Nicola’s weird love story.



On the pre-Tell All finale on Sunday, September 17, it was time for Nicola to propose.



He didn’t have a ring yet. She didn’t have an annulment yet. And he chose the weirdest time and place to pop the question.

1 Meisha Johnson and Nicola Kanaan Nicola takes Meisha out on what she thinks is a shopping trip. She is focusing on the things in her environment, So, at first, when Nicola slows and begins extolling her virtues, she doesn’t notice or understand what he’s up to. But Nicola drops to one knee and makes it clear.

2 “I am asking you if you want to marry me” Proposing to Meisha on a seemingly random street of shops, Nicola admits that he doesn’t have a ring just yet and that they’ll need to go buy one together.

3 What? Meisha seems to freeze momentarily as she sees what is happening. It’s going down in public, without a ring. In his defense, Nicola seems to have thought about his hair and dressed more consciously than he usually does.

4 The pause . . . Meisha takes the longest time to answer, prompting Nicola to prompt HER to answer … more than once. Sometimes, happy things stun people to silence. But usually, when they speak, that silence ends. Meisha takes a long time and tries to ask clarifying questions of Nicola (to no avail) before eventually agreeing.

5 She said yes! (Eventually!) Meisha and Nicola embrace. She is, by her own admission, still in shock. Nicola mentions that they are near a specific Christian landmark, implying that this makes the proposal extra special. Notably, there are cases of partners who propose to someone in a religious context in order to pressure them into saying “yes.” But we don’t think that this happened here. Probably. Mostly.

6 Why didn’t Nicola buy a ring? Despite having literally years to prepare for this, Nicola did not have an engagement ring. At first, he says that this is because he wants something that is to Nicola’s taste. Then, he adds that he’d have no use for a ring if she said “no.” That’s . . . very honest.

7 They go ring shopping Upon hearing the price of one of the rings, Nicola immediately begins attempting to bargain with the shopkeeper. He wants to talk him down and then down again.

8 That’s not sexy Even Meisha, who seems to view Nicola through reality-distorting goggles, finds this weird and uncomfortable. Some cultures consider negotiations for sales a standard practice. Most Americans consider the practice tacky at best, or even unthinkable in many contexts (with certain exceptions, like car prices). Regardless, Nicola gets the price down by a few hundred and buys the ring.

9 “I do” all over again Nicola kneels down again and slides the ring onto Meisha’s finger. The two share a kiss, at which point the shopkeeper asks them to stop kissing in his store. That’s very fair.

10 But that’s not a happily ever after They pack up for Meisha’s trip to the airport. However, it’s not like they can launch Nicola’s K-1 visa journey right away. She is still waiting on an annulment. It’s been 5 months. How much longer does she have to wait? While Meisha can legally marry, these two need the Catholic church to confirm that they’re eligible for a Catholic wedding.

11 That said … Meisha notes that Nicola could come to the US for three months on his own, waiting for the annulment. Different countries have different deals with each other to govern things like this. However, when Meisha suggests it, Nicola shoots it down.