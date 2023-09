Amanda and Razvan have been one of this season’s most difficult couples for many viewers.



However, the pair themselves were in relatively good spirits on Season 6, Episode 16.



Amanda offered Razvan a bundle of gifts ahead of her departure. But will they actually see each other again?

1 Amanda Wilhelm and Razvan Ciocoi On the pre-Tell All finale, Amanda set up a series of red heart gifts for Razvan. The red on the bags, wrapping, and balloons might be the most color in his “influencer hell” home.

2 Some gifts were more personal than others The blanket is a nice, practical gift. The framed photographs of Amanda and of her children are much more personal. We’re not going to poke fun at giving him a gift of her own pics. First, because framing things can be an emotionally exhausting ordeal. Second, because of the nature of their long-distance romance. It just makes sense.

3 “You are my worst enemy” Razvan affirms with Amanda that he loves her, but also calls her his “worst enemy.” She has antagonized and truly hurt him over these past few weeks, and it’s hard to see past that.

4 Amanda has something else for him She admits that she sometimes struggles to express her emotions to him aloud, so she wrote them down. (That’s smart, though be careful; written messages can sometimes come across as deadpan or even hostile when they aren’t. The human mind fills in things like inflection and tone as we read) Razvan seems to appreciate her affection, and the card on which she wrote.

5 Wanna come over? Razvan will visit the US on a tourist visa. Amanda invites him to come over for Thanksgiving. It will be his first, of course. He’ll meet her family — like her sister, Amber. And he’ll get to meet her kids in person for the first time. Razvan would love that.

6 “It’s a big boy” The two then talk about how much they’ll miss each other. This quickly veers into a horny direction.