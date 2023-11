Now that Devin has arrived to see Nick, it’s time to prepare on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 5.



She’s going to meet his parents for the first time. And first impressions are everything.



Meanwhile, as Devin sees how different Seoul is, she thinks of how hard of an adjustment Nick will have in her small hometown.



Assuming that they make it that far.

1 Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham The second-newest couple, who made their debut last week, met in Australia but are planning to move together to Devin’s hometown of Searcy, Arkansas. Before they plunge into small town gloom, they’re in Seoul so that Devin can meet Nick’s parents for the first time. She has to make a good impression, because Nick isn’t prepared to defy his parents if they don’t approve.

2 Seoul is so, so different The two of them spent a lot of time together in Australia, but this is her first time seeing Devin’s country. Some of the differences are cultural, but city life — anywhere — is fundamentally different from life in small towns. Devin isn’t anxious about being in Korea, but she worries about how Nick will adjust to a small town. Fewer options, fewer people, more limited hours for doing things … it’ll be a major hurdle for them.

3 But first … Before they worry about Nick experiencing Searcy, Devin has to make a good impression with his parents. That means adopting to unfamiliar table manners. It’s important to remember that this isn’t a case of “my parents have high expectations” so much as a case of different expectations. Something that is rude in one culture is a polite expectation in another. In the US, eye contact is usually a sign of politeness (even if eye contact can be exhausting and uncomfortable). But Nick suggests that she turn her head when she drinks at dinner with his parents. That sort of thing.

4 Did they break the bed? At first, Nick says that Devin was tired and jetlagged (which is normal after these international flights) so they didn’t get a chance to bone. Then, he says (perhaps also jokingly) that the real story is that he had an unfortunate incident of passing gas and thus missed his chance. We don’t know what happened, but that’s fine. It’s not our business unless they decide to share. And we’ve heard more than enough about human flatus from Stephanie Matto.