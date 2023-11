Are Gino and Jasmine nuts? Maybe.



But on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 5, Gino was desperate to blame a non-existent “nut allergy” for Jasmine’s dermatitis.



She says that it’s not that. It’s that Gino’s house is so dusty and dirty that she’s breaking out in a rash. And she begs him to fix it.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda Jasmine is scratching her skin, which is itchy and blotchy. She clearly has contact dermatitis, and she knows it. But what in Gino’s home is causing this reaction? She has a list of possibilities in mind.

2 Gino thinks that she’s nuts No, wait, sorry. He thinks that she’s allergic to nuts. He zeroes in on nut allergies (which she explains repeatedly that she does not have), asking if it might be a reaction to peanut butter or perhaps to almonds. Gino really wants it to be almonds. Meanwhile, Jasmine very reasonably lists a number of things — from sheets to detergent to mold to the excessive dust. She has had a reaction like this before, in Panama, and it was while vacationing in a dusty home. Gino is quick to dismiss the idea that it could be his house.

3 By Gino’s definition, his house isn’t dirty In his mind, for a house to be “dirty,” it would need to have a “hoarder” living there. Just to be clear, some hoarders have very clean homes (these are organized hoarders, usually more affluent and less pathologized). Gino is talking about a messy home, but Jasmine is talking about cleanliness. Dusting, vacuuming, and other chores. It seems that Gino believes that his lack of active mess (littering spills and garbage everywhere) makes his home clean. But passive mess — the messes that a home incurs just by a person living there — are why our homes need cleaning. And they could absolutely be behind Jasmine’s dermatitis.

4 AGAIN with the almonds? Gino ignores Jasmine as she begs him to listen to her. Seemingly getting defensive, he tells her that she was “living in a dirty apartment with mice in it.” Jasmine being Jasmine, she erupts with: “WHAT MICE, you f–king idiot?!” Ah, yes. Romance. She tells him that he’s “very disrespectful” (they both are).

5 She BEGS him to listen Seeing that Gino has convinced himself that Jasmine has a secret nut allergy, she says that they need to set aside the allergy topic. Instead, she tells him that she gets that he was living alone for years. Jasmine asks if he will, for her sake, just get a few things like new pillows and blankets for the bed. Gino immediately insists that his pillow is fine and not causing problems. “I’ll buy you a pillow; there’s nothing wrong with my pillow,” he says. This seems to be the best that she can get out of her fiance. She’s called him a “cheap weirdo” many times, and it’s not a mischaracterization.

6 Follow-Up Jasmine’s doing much better, but not because she’s stopped eating nuts. Gino took her to urgent care, where she received actual medication to combat her hives. That’s probably not a permanent solution, but it helped. To show Jasmine that he’s capable of listening to her, the two go shopping.

7 Jasmine asks how often to replace pillows The employee answers that she, personally, gets new pillows every six months. A lot of people will get new primary pillows frequently, and add former head pillows to guest rooms or turn them into knee pillows and the like. This isn’t the only way to do it, but Jasmine clearly feels vindicated. The camera zooms in on Gino, presumably screaming internally, because one can only imagine how long he’s had his current pillow. Gino ends up purchasing two pillows, which Jasmine celebrates.

8 “I feel sometimes that I don’t deserve him” As Jasmine looks at a few things that remind her of her sons, she begins to cry. It will be a long time before she can bring her boys to live with her and Gino. What if they resent her absence? What if they feel that she has abandoned them? Gino reassures her that things will get better. He also emphasizes that he sees how much her love for him has disrupted her life and family, noting that this is what true love looks like.