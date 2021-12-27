90 Day Fiance Before The 90 Days Recap: Jasmine Pineda BLASTS Gino Palazzolo for Leaving a Tip!

Things got awkward in more ways than one on Season 5, Episode 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

If you were too busy with the holiday season to catch the full episode, don't worry.

We have a full recap for you.

Most eye-catching was Gino and Jasmine's attempt at a first date ... one that spun out of control at the very end.

In Turkey, after thirteen years of friendship, Caleb and Alina met for the first time.

We are finally introduced to Ella, an Idaho girl who is over the moon for her "Asian prince," Johnny.

She already has fans divided, but we're rooting for her happiness.

Kimberly arrives in Zanzibar and meets Usman in person for the first time ... and she has some gifts for him.

Hamza introduces himself and his family in the final hours before Memphis arrives in Tunisia.

And while Mike packs for his trip to Colombia, Ximena introduces herself and her young sons.