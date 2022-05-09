Ariela Weinberg Has One Final Clash with Biniyam Shibre's Family Before Leaving Ethiopia on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance Season 9, Episode 4, viewers were introduced to the final new couple of the season.
First, however, Ariela and Biniyam recovered from the aftermath of the wine-throwing incident as they packed their things to leave Ethiopia.
Freshly after revealing that he was just testing Shaeeda, Bilal's mother is coming over, and Shaeeda hopes to make a good impression.
After rekindling things with Emily, Kobe gets to meet his 17-month-old son for the first time, and everyone's emotions are riding high.
Miona gets some of her first American experiences ahead of making dinner with Jibri, which is unfamiliar ground for both of them.
Guillermo is adorably excited on the ride to Kara's home, but the next day, the two have their first conflict ... and it doesn't go well.
Finally, we are introduced to Patrick and Thais.
These two have a lot going for them, but at the end, the couple are throwing up some major red flags that have nothing to do with Patrick's brother.
1.
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre
Ariela and Biniyam are packing up for their big move, but they are still recovering from the night before, when Wish unloaded a full glass of red wine in Ariela's face. While it's true that Wish has since claimed that some of the context was edited out (allegedly, Ari suggested that Wish could do well donating eggs and joining OnlyFans and Ari encouraged her and Mimi to come to the US with them), nothing could really justify that move.
2.
Still, they're Bini's family
Ariela declines to join Biniyam for lunch as he goes to meet with his sisters again before the big move. Part of it is over how last night went, but part of it is that she's still packing.
3.
Bini has no plans to confront Wish and Mimi
He admits that he doesn't plan to get into things with his sisters, just as he didn't really say anything after Wish dashed so much wine into Ariela's face. That's ... not a great look on him, but one can at least understand why he doesn't want to have a big fight before moving away.
4.
Wish and Mimi are worried
In a genuinely emotional moment, they worry that Biniyam will not have a good time in the US. In Ethiopia, Bini has gotten his way on almost everything, and they fear that things will be reversed when they're surrounded by Ari's family.
5.
They have other hopes
Their wish is that Biniyam can meet up with his firstborn son, Simon. There are ... a lot of understandable questions that fans have about Bini's ex-wife. Some fans have claimed that she must have "kidnapped" the child, while reports from people who claim to know Bini and Bria have said that Bini signed away his rights but is unwilling to admit that on camera. We do not know the truth of the matter.
6.
Before Bini leaves ...
His family wants to say goodbye to him and to little Avi.
7.
At the airport
Ariela has resolved to try to avoid conflict with Bini's family, but she does remain in the van with Avi while Biniyam says goodbye to his sisters and his niblings (that is, his nieces and nephews).
8.
But Ariela doesn't want to do things face-to-face
She doesn't want to make a scene but she's not ready to fake nice to Wish and Mimi after how last night happened, so she and Avi remain in the van and Bini makes his apologies. His sisters are both very hurt. It's ... complicated.
9.
Now they're off to America!
Next week, Biniyam will arrived and begin to get settled in his new home with Ariela. He already knows Ari's parents, but this will still be a big change for him.
10.
Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween
The two have their first actually honest conversation in the history of their relationship, now that Bilal is done hiding his house, car, and lifestyle after pulling a dastardly "prank" that was really a weird test. Shaeeda passed, and for some reason is not leaving even after seeing firsthand how manipulative and controlling Bilal is.
11.
One thing that he told her was real
Bilal had brought her to his real house while telling her that she was going to meet his mother, and his mom IS coming over, so Shaeeda is super nervous. Bilal is the apple of his mother's eye, so Shaeeda knows that she needs to make a very good impression.
12.
Here she is!
Bilal gets the door while Shaeeda waits anxiously in the kitchen, unsure of how she should be standing as she waits to meet Halalah and several other relatives.
13.
Oh dear
Bilal sort of throws Shaeeda under the bus at dinner. His family all knew about his twisted test, but Shaeeda was as polite and diplomatic about the state of the house that she could be. Bilal highlights her "worst" responses when speaking to his family, as if deliberately trying to embarrass her and make her look bad. That's weird, since most people try to do the opposite.
14.
Shaeeda wants to have kids
Bilal then says some very dismissive things to her, acting as if she has her head in the clouds and is being unrealistic, instead of just telling her -- as he should have long ago -- that he's no longer at a place in life when he wants to have more children. He does this right in front of his family.
15.
His mom is very diplomatic about it
She seems like like Shaeeda just fine, and tells the camera that this couple will need to find a lot of compromise on things in order to be happy. She's right.
16.
Shaeeda sees what's going on
To the camera, she notices that Bilal is just putting her down and changing the subject when kids come up. How much more of this is she going to put up with?
17.
Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise
It's the morning after, and the two had a delightful night at the hotel -- we even see some flashbacks. They boned in the shower. They boned twice again in the morning. They're having a nice time.
18.
After two years, nothing was certain
Emily raved about feeling how Kobe accepted and desired her "mom bod." There had been discussion beforehand about whether or not it was a good idea for them to spend one night together in the hotel before going to see Koban, but it looks like it paid off -- because they won't have much of a chance to hook up again this freely for a long time.
19.
Speaking of their kid ...
After it's mentioned that Emily happens to be extremely fertile at the moment, Kobe speaks to the camera about how his father had NINE children and that Kobe had at one time fantasized about beating that record. Hopefully real life will quash that dream, but it sounds like he is already accepting that it's not realistic.
20.
In the car ...
Kobe wonders if Koban, who has never seen him in person, will really accept the man he only knows through a screen.
21.
Awww
While Emily's parents didn't plan the snow, they had multiple banners -- featuring photos of Koban -- hanging up to welcome Kobe to their house.
22.
At first, Kobe can't even go inside
This is a huge moment, and he very sweetly has a lot of feelings about this. Emily does, too, but this is a big day for Kobe.
23.
Awwww!
Koban is clearly uncertain -- he recognizes Kobe from videos, but he's never met him in person before, and Kobe is super understanding.
24.
Koban just has one thing on his mind
Fed is best, but having spent a couple of days with bottles clearly has Koban eager for the real thing. While some weirdos on the internet are shaming Emily for feeding her son normally instead of hiding in a Shame Room or wearing a blanket on top of her body, her family is very reasonable and chill about her nursing her son.
25.
Kobe breaks down
Adorably, he starts crying, so overcome with emotion and declaring how "cute" Koban is (he's right). Emily tears up in response. It's very sweet. All the while, Emily's parents are there, but they clearly want to stay on the sidelines and not make this beautiful meeting about them.
26.
This is a huge deal
And it's just the beginning -- Kobe knows that it will be a while before he and Koban develop a true bond.
27.
Jibri Bell and Miona Bell
The two wake up together in Rapid City, South Dakota for the first time. Jibri brings Miona breakfast, noting that Miona's mom has always done certain things for her -- food preparation and laundry, for example -- so he wants to make this as easy of a transition as possible for her first time out of Serbia.
28.
But they do have some conflicts
Again, they can't agree on wedding plans or on how long to stay in South Dakota. Miona is initially reluctant to fully unpack, so convinced that they'll be leaving this place sooner rather than later, but Jibri encourages her to unpack now. It's not that he wants to stay where they are forever, but he wants to save money.
29.
Still, they love each other
They don't reach any kind of resolution, they're both just hoping to get their way.
30.
Grocery shopping
Preparing to do chores for Jibri's parents, including preparing dinner sometimes, they go grocery shopping, which makes this Miona's first foray into an American grocery store. She thinks that the apples look "waxed" (it may be the kind of apples that she's looking at). She has also never seen this much prepared food in a store before. That is what they end up buying, because apparently neither of them can really cook.
31.
Miona tries string cheese
However, she also clashes with Jibri over his friend, David, who has not liked her from the start and worries that she is using him. She resents how close they are, but Jibri is adamant that this won't change, he just wants them to get along. He reminds her that his band doing well could be a key component to them moving to Los Angeles, and that David is part of that.
32.
About the food prep thing ...
Miona explains that her parents did their best to shelter her -- from the war when she was a child, and from the extreme poverty of post-war Serbia. They did things for her, so she didn't learn how to do them herself. Now, she's at least making an effort.
33.
Dinner is served
Jibri's parents are diplomatic about it, but it's bad. Honestly, and I say this as a huge fan of certain frozen meals (not something that you make for other people, of course), any kind of pasta alfredo is the worst thing to pick frozen. It never comes out right, and it's so painfully easy to make from jarred alfredo sauce and a box of pasta that you'll get better results that way. But whatever, at least Jibri and Miona tried, right?
34.
Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer
Guillermo's eyes are wide with wonder and his mouth open in enthusiasm as he adorably points out things that are different in Virginia than they were in Venezuela or the Dominican Republic. It's so charming. HE is so charming. And Kara is delighted as he gushes over how "organized" even the hay is on pastures.
35.
The next morning
The two wake up very happily, having "broken in" the bed, but Kara is careful to avoid sharing any salacious details despite what must have been a lot of questions from producers. Things are very happy, and Kara vows to make room in her cabinets and closet for Guillermo's things.
36.
Of course, Guillermo will need to buy some things
One thing that he'd really like to get is a computer. This makes sense -- he sold a lot of his things before moving. He'll also be effectively stuck at home for many months, longer even than the K-1 visa lasts, unable to legally work or do much else. Computers are versatile tools that you need for a lot of jobs, but it could also help entertain him -- something that Rebecca and Zied thought of when she bought him a gaming console on a previous season.