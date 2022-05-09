Ariela Weinberg Has One Final Clash with Biniyam Shibre's Family Before Leaving Ethiopia on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance Season 9, Episode 4, viewers were introduced to the final new couple of the season.

First, however, Ariela and Biniyam recovered from the aftermath of the wine-throwing incident as they packed their things to leave Ethiopia.

Freshly after revealing that he was just testing Shaeeda, Bilal's mother is coming over, and Shaeeda hopes to make a good impression.

After rekindling things with Emily, Kobe gets to meet his 17-month-old son for the first time, and everyone's emotions are riding high.

Miona gets some of her first American experiences ahead of making dinner with Jibri, which is unfamiliar ground for both of them.

Guillermo is adorably excited on the ride to Kara's home, but the next day, the two have their first conflict ... and it doesn't go well.

Finally, we are introduced to Patrick and Thais.

These two have a lot going for them, but at the end, the couple are throwing up some major red flags that have nothing to do with Patrick's brother.