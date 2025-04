Katy Perry’s Firework anthem has become of the go-to songs for July Fourth.



Perhaps that’s why, over the years, Katy has leaned into wearing patriotic outfits in red, white, and blue.



Indeed, Katy never looks better than when she’s rocking the colors of the USA. If you need some convincing, we’ve got you covered!



C’mon Katy, show’em how your colors burst!

Red Hot 1 (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images) Katy Perry arrives for the KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at the Forum Los Angeles in Inglewood, California on December 6, 2019. Red Alert 2 (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Katy Perry attends the 2024 Billboard Women In Music at YouTube Theater on March 06, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Paint the Town Red 3 (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Katy Perry arrives at amfAR’s 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 19, 2016 in Cap d’Antibes, France. White Hot Look 4 (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Katy Perry attends the 35th Annual Colleagues Spring Luncheon & Oscar de la Renta Fashion Show at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 25, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Elegance Is Earned 5 (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Katy Perry attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. Baby You’re a Firework 6 (Photo by Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images ) Katy Perry performs during the Celebrating America Primetime Special on January 20, 2021. The livestream event hosted by Tom Hanks features remarks by president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and performances representing diverse American talent. Ignite the Night 7 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Katy Perry attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Smurfs 2’ at Regency Village Theatre on July 28, 2013 in Westwood, California. Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh” 8 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF Awards) Katy Perry attends 10th Annual DVF Awards at Brooklyn Museum on April 11, 2019 in New York City. Come On, Let Your Colors Burst 9 (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Katy Perry attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.