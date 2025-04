Miley Cyrus’ Party In The USA has become the official July 4th anthem over the past decade.



And if you’re going to be associated with America forevermore, then you better get used to wearing a lot of red, white, and blue!



Miley never looks better than when she’s pulling off a patriotic look, and we’ve got the pictures to prove.



Grab your dream and a cardigan and see for yourself!

Miley Cyrus Performs Party In The USA 1 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions) Miley Cyrus performs at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Red Hot 2 (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images) Miley Cyrus poses in the press room during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. Paint The Town Red 3 (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus attends the 2015 amfAR Inspiration Gala New York at Spring Studios on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Pearly In White 4 (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus attends the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. White Hot 5 (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) Miley Cyrus performs on stage during NBC’s Today show at the Rockefeller Plaza in New York on May 26, 2017. Summer Feeling 6 (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for iHeart Media) Miley Cyrus poses backstage at 103.5 KTU’s KTUphoria 2017 presented by AT&T at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater on June 3, 2017 in Wantagh, New York. Blue Ribbon Look 7 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus performs at I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell at the Forum on January 16, 2019 in Inglewood, California. Give It A Stretch 8 (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images) Miley Cyrus perform during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.