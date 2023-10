It’s time for Nikki to fly out to reunite with Justin in Moldova on 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 3.



Justin very sweetly prepares his home to welcome her.



But very quickly, he seems to want to put boundaries on when they go out together in public.



Is this some lingering insecurity? Or is something shady going on?

1 Nikki and Justin Chanel, a longtime friend of Nikki’s, stops by to drive her to the airport. She’s about to embark upon her three-week trip to Moldova while awaiting the K-1 visa. Chanel supports Nikki in following her happiness … but, clearly, she also worries. She hears a lot from Nikki, and a lot of it involves arguments. Chanel is also how we learn that Nikki has become Justin’s sugar mama — paying for a series of cosmetic surgeries for him, as well as a generous allowance and covering all of their vacations. We’re not saying that no healthy relationship can ever work that way, but it’s a red flag. Potentially.

2 They hug goodbye at the airport “I definitely want to know that he is going to pull the weight in our relationship, financially, sexually, emotionally,” Nikki tells the cameras. “I don’t want it to be 89 days and I send his ass back again. I want it to work, and I know he wants it to work, too.” Considering how some of Justin’s friends have iced him out, she already knows that he’s feeling weird transphobic pressures from society.

3 “I bought this one yesterday” Justin is excitedly preparing for Nikki. Honestly, a lot of it is really sweet. Also, unlike some of their castmates (okay, unlike Gino) he’s actually cleaning before his fiancee arrives. To the camera, Justin also speaks about how he has learned and grown a lot since he and Nikki were first in a relationship. One would hope so, as they parted ways about 17 years ago. They’ve since reconnected, and he hasn’t seen her for nine months. Being on the same schedule is gong to be nice.

4 Reunited! Justin greets Nikki with a hug, a kiss, and an enormous bouquet of flowers at the airport! We’ve seen a few unpleasant airport reunions on this franchise. But this is very touching and happy. Let’s see if they can stay that way.

5 Their reunion has highs and lows One moment, they’re gushing over their love. Another moment, there are awkward silences. That’s not so unusual for a couple who’s been apart for ages and is now on camera together for the first time. But there are little low points, like Justin admitting that their engagement party will be small because some of his “friends” distanced themselves from him over his trans fiancee. (Good; no one needs bigots in their lives)

6 Justin would like to take Nikki out during the day, not at night He explains that she is already getting a lot of attention. It’s not necessarily that people are clocking her as trans. But he either worries about her safety or just how people will perceive her (and him, by extension). And yes, going out in public with her is new.