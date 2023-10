On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 3, Sophie is putting on a brave face at Rob’s home.



She’s so happy to be there with the man she loves. But she’d like being somewhere else with the man she loves even more.



A disagreement over social media on the beach brings up that Rob cheated on her.



Rob doesn’t like that the topic comes up. In fact, he seems downright angry that Sophie won’t pretend that it never happened.

1 Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra With 89 days to wed, Sophie begins her day shining her phone’s flashlight mode for extra light while she does her makeup in an outdoor, shared bathroom. In addition to dim lighting, it also stinks. We believe her — not only because this is a bathroom, but because we can visibly see the insects flying around it from some angles of the camera. Absolutely untenable situation.

2 “I do like the pato” Even though the shared courtyard of the place where Rob lives is full of rusty file cabinets and empty pet crates and seemingly discarded electronics piled up, Sophie is actually very gracious and tries to put a positive spin on things. She just wishes that they had an actual bathroom — you know, like a habitable home would. She notes that if she has to use the bathroom at 3 AM, or when it’s raining, that’s not ideal. Rob counters that it seldom rains in L.A. which is simply not the point.

3 They did have a good first night together, sort of Despite their post-engagement fight at the airport, Sophie is gigging about their sex from the night before. She was tired (and also wore, like, actual pajamas, with buttons and everything … hard to imagine that being comfortable) but Rob was excited to welcome her back to Los Angeles.

4 It’s not all happy, though Rob says that Sophie’s complaint about the bathroom is somehow “bougie” even though … it’s just part of a home. Sophie rightly counters with: “What’s even bougie about having a bathroom inside your apartment?” It’s clear that Rob has a serious chip on his shoulder and grows defensive. No one is accusing him of being a bad person for renting this place. The appropriate response would be to say that he’ll save up for a new place. Instead, he just acts like this is a fine situation. It’s not. One wonders how it’s even legal to rent such a place. Anyway, just for the record, Sophie does come from money … but she hasn’t accepted money from her family for years.

5 House hunting Sophie points out some cute houses by the beach, but the rent is absurdly high. Rob suggests that if she “really” wants to live there, she could ask her family. Sophie hasn’t asked her family for money since she was a teenager, and has worked by doing modeling and waitressing ever since, so no, she’s not going to do that. Rob says that they will simply “stay in Inglewood” and there’s an unsettling satisfaction as he does. It’s clear that any time that Sophie wants something better, he’s likely to bring up her family.

6 What’s this? Sophie spots some sort of thirst trap on Rob’s phone as he scrolls through it. She stops him and asks who that is. Rob says that there’s a “random post” from a “random page,” and not from someone whom he follows. This is when they both (separately) mention to the cameras that she is jealous in general. Notably, they did meet through a page that posts biracial hotties, so it’s not like seeing someone hot online couldn’t be a path to cheating. (Real talk: all couples should work this out. From the lunatic woman on TikTok who had a meltdown and made her husband looking at porn into her online brand to couples with actual issues, everyone needs to set boundaries and determine if they’re reasonable early on. I’d never even think to unfollow a thirst account or expect someone to do the same, but others might)

7 But Sophie’s concerns are very reasonable At one point, when they hadn’t seen each other for a very long time, Rob exchanged photos with someone else online. It doesn’t sound like this was a friendly swap of selfies. Unless you’re in a relationship that explicitly allows this, that’s cheating. Sophie has forgiven Rob, because it had been a long time and because it was so brief, but it’s on her mind. Now, she’s here with him, and it’s all so much more “real.”