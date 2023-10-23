Gino and Jasmine Confess Their Lies on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 3, Jasmine gears up for her first night in Michigan.



She and Gino are trying to spice things up and make up for lost time. Some of that time, they lost due to a botched procedure.



But in the intervening time, Gino and Jasmine have both made major decisions without the other.



It’s time to come clean.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda When she first arrived, Jasmine smelled something unpleasant in Gino’s house. Something musty. Gino also neglected to flush the toilet or change the bedsheets or even make his bed. Many people do these things on their own, most would do all of this before a partner’s arrival, and almost everyone would do this before showing their home on TV. Not Gino, it seems. So Gino, eager to make Jasmine happier, has cleaned is visibly disgusting (and apparently ill-smelling) duvet and sheets and makes the bed. Jasmine expresses that she’s happy that he’s doing this for her.

2 Surprise! Jasmine has a surprise for Gino — a nurse’s costume. Sort of. We don’t think that it’s well suited to any operating theater. Gino, however, is visibly delighted in his own goofy way. While she changed into it, he was looking through her underwear. Jasmine then gives him a set of much more authentic surgical scrubs. Don’t worry — his outfit also has a hat.

3 Oh Jasmine explains to the camera that one of her many cosmetic procedures was vaginal rejuvenation, attempting to make herself irresistible to Gino. We saw her consultation for this on 90 Day FIance: Before The 90 Days Season 6 earlier this year. Well, you’ll never believe this, but it was a bad idea! It straight-up backfired, and she and Gino were unable to have sex for a little while. The result was, you guessed it, arguments. Not that they needed any help on that front. So Jasmine is eager to get things back on track.

4 Medical supplies! According to Gino, he likes feeling “in charge” in these scenarios. This is their first night together, ever, in the US. Nurse Jasmine presents Doctor Gino with his medical supplies, which are just a series of insertable sex toys of varying thicknesses. She also reveals that she is the patient, despite her nurse’s uniform. The worldbuilding of their roleplay is a little complex and, frankly, if they work together, it’s probably unethical for her to also be his patient. Perhaps one of the producers can roleplay as a hospital administrator and set things straight.

5 The next day Jasmine is in a good mood from their sex, but not such a good mood that she’s not ready to scold him for having honey in his bread. She is vegan, and hopes to make him “slowly transition into veganism.” That’s a red flag, as we’ve seen. Honey is actually divisive among vegans, because keeping bees for honey is good for bee colonies and doesn’t harm the bees in any way, shape, or form. But Jasmine is opposed. She needs food that she’s willing to eat (which is reasonable). And Jasmine shares that the stove “took forever” to cook their food. It’s unclear if it’s old or if it’s partially broken.

6 By the way … Gino tells Jasmine that, out of concern that she would feel lonely if he went to work every day, he has (temporarily?) quit his job for a few months. After they marry, he’ll get a new job. For now, they’ll be living on a tighter budget, off of his savings.

7 Oh boy Gino made this decision without consulting Jasmine — who depends upon him entirely, and who will not legally be able to work for months or longer. He also didn’t even warn her. This is weird, and part of the point of her moving to Michigan instead of him moving to Panama is that he has a good job making good money.

8 This isn’t just about Jasmine Her kids will eventually need a sponsor to come to the US, and Jasmine worries that Gino is jeopardizing that. So this isn’t just about buying a working oven or a toilet that doesn’t look like a demon used it or a bed that Gino’s ex hasn’t defiled or whatever.

9 Gino tells her that she doesn’t need to worry But, obviously, she does. She doesn’t like that Gino made this decision without consulting her, which is fair. This impacts them both. That said … Jasmine’s objection is a little hypocritical. You might say that her words are about to come right around and bit her on the butt.

10 On a brighter note The two go to a couples massage. Gino, the very picture of comfort, says that maybe they can budget once-a-month massages like this. Jasmine suggests that the money that he spends on food (???) could instead go to these massages. Jasmine doesn’t like that he eats frozen meals, but if he starts putting even more money into food to eat how she wants him to eat, how does that equate to more money for massages? The math isn’t mathing, so to speak.

11 “Not in the ass” Jasmine’s butt is very tender. We saw that during her flirtatious nurse roleplay with Gino, and it comes up again during the massage. What’s going on? GIno wants to know, too. So it’s Jasmine’s turn to come clean about a secret that she’s been keeping from him. Since Gino is in such a good mood and so relaxed, she reminds him of how she lost weight and, as a result, her butt disappeared. Well, she explains, she got that fixed … by getting cosmetic surgery. She has implants in her butt.

12 Jasmine cracks up laughing as she tells him Gino is in a state of disbelief at this revelation. At first, he asks if she’s kidding. Jasmine even shows him the marks on her lower back. Gino asks how she could even do something like this, remarking “this is crazy.” He asks how much she spent. And Gino asks why she’s making decisions without him, which she rightly points out is odd from the man who quit his job in secret.