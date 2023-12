After Devin’s first impression went so well with Nick’s parents, he has had no such luck.



On 90 Day Fiance Season 10, Episode 10, Devin’s dad tries to talk to his future son-in-law about the body-shaming insults. Because yikes.



Meanwhile, with the wedding rapidly approaching, Devin’s in a crisis. The wedding dress is all wrong.

Devin Hoofman and Nick Ham 1 (Image Credit: TLC) Nick goes out to help Devin’s dad, Kevin (yes, really) to clean out his fishing boat. It’s really just an excuse to talk. Nick did not make a good impression on the family at the catfish fry. He more or less (indirectly) insulted Americans and then he very directly insulted Devin. Calling your fiancee “piggy” is not a great look. Devin has grown accustomed to it; her family has not. And they don’t plan to. Kevin starts with how Nick mentioned Korean stereotypes that Americans are all fat.

Disaster 2 (Image Credit: TLC) Okay, here’s what’s happening. Devin’s father is coming at this from a slightly confrontational angle. It might have been better if he had explained cultural nuance instead. The US has a tremendous amount of fatphobia and body-shaming in our culture, but it is consequently extremely rude to discuss this at all. Especially now that people are slightly less horrible about other people’s body shapes than they were 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Nick is just digging himself in deeper. He knows that he made a bad impression, but he doesn’t know how to fix it.

“Piggy?” 3 (Image Credit: TLC) Nick’s nickname for Devin is, simply put, insulting. Is it a term of endearment and an inside joke? Sure. But that doesn’t mean that it’s not insulting and, at this point, embarrassing. Her dad brings it up with him. Nick says that Devin “accepted” it after it initially bothered her. Kevin suggests that perhaps that’s not a good foundation for a relationship. And he adds that this minor irritant could chafe more with time.

Time for a different crisis 4 (Image Credit: TLC) Devin’s hanbok arrives. The goal is that she and Nick will both wear somewhat traditional Korean wedding attire, since the wedding itself is in the US. Neat, right? Well, there’s a problem — part of the dress, at the top, is gold. So though it fits correctly, she’s not going to wear it. (Devin hates gold, which is pretty fair — it doesn’t look good on everyone)

Welcome to hell 5 (Image Credit: TLC) Devin doesn’t like dress shopping at the best of times. Now, she’s shopping for a backup dress in case the seamstress cannot de-aurify (a word that I just invented, I think) the hanbok in time. But none of them interest her. And it’s just an exercise in misery.

She doesn’t want a backup dress 6 (Image Credit: TLC) Some of the dresses look nice. Others, like the one that she’s wearing, do not. And none of them interest her. Devin grows increasingly frustrated. Her mom and sister know that she’ll want to do this a certain way or not at all. Eventually, Devin quietly storms off to one of the dressing rooms. You know, there’s a reason that there are multiple reality shows about wedding dresses — it’s a stressful, expensive, important activity. So, naturally, some people break down under pressure.