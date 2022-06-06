Jibri Bell BRAWLS with Daveed Over Miona Insults on 90 Day Fiance (Recap)

90 Day Fiance Season 9, Episode 8 showed multiple couples going from bad to worse.

Jibri spends a lot of time defending his buddy Daveed to Miona, because the two do not get along.

Once there, however, Jibri and Daveed are the ones clashing ... leading to a physical fight.

Ariela is trying to be supportive of Biniyam's pie-in-the-sky UFC dreams, but she is in for a rude awakening.

Bilal and Shaeeda grapple with religious differences and very conflicting ideas about how to live and operate in their home.

Emily and Kobe are not getting along, leading to a very toxic moment that happens right in front of her family.

Kara and Guillermo's short but sweet walk downtown highlights how common international love stories can be.

Patrick is moving to Dallas, which means that so is Thais ... and, to her chagrin, John.

Finally, Mohamed is starting to make it clear that his previously stated rules for Yve were just the start -- and he expects her to convert.