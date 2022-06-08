The Bachelorette Season 19: Meet the Men Who Will Compete For Gabby and Rachel's Hearts!

Well, a new season of The Bachelorette is almost upon us.
And with it comes a new crop of young suitors who will compete for the affections of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.
A list of 35 contestants was revealed back in March.
But earlier this week, host Jesse Palmer appeared on TikTok to reveal that the pool had been narrowed down to just 32 suitors.
This, of course, will be the first time that the show has featured two co-Bachelorettes.
At the time of her casting, Rachel said she wants "someone that’s supportive and someone that loves me."
Gabby said she's seeking a man who's "emotionally intelligent, mature, who can challenge me."
And both women say their thrilled to have a close friend by their side throughout the process.
"Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for," Gabby said of Rachel.
"I am so happy for her. I truly am. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together," Rachel added.
"I feel like we both have been through so much, so I’m ready for us both to get our happy ending."
So without further ado, here's the complete cast of The Bachelorette Season 19, which will premiere on ABC on July 11.
1.
Alec G.
Alec G. hails from Houston, Texas. This hunk is 27 years old.
2.
John A.
Love the smile, John A.! This 26-year old aspiring husband is from Nashville, Tennessee.
3.
Jordan H.
Jordan H. is a 35-year-old software developer from Tampa. Let's hope this Jordan doesn't err in his quest for love!
4.
Spencer S.
Spencer S. is a 27-year old from Chicago. What a handsome fella!
5.
Zach S.
Zach S. is from Austin, Texas. Don't mess with him! He's 25 years old.
6.
Tyler N.
Tyler N. is 25. This stud muffin is from Rio Grande, New Jersey .
7.
Tino F.
Tino F. is seen here on the water. He's 28 and from Playa Del Rey, California.
8.
Termayne H.
Termayne H. is 28 years old. He calls Napersville, Illinois home.
9.
Ryan M.
Ryan M. is probably a Red Sox fan. He's 33 and is from Boston, Massachusetts.
10.
Roby S.
Roby S. is 33, and very easy on the eyes. He hails from Los Angeles, California.
11.
Quincey W.
Quincey W. is quite dapper. This 25-year old lives in Miami.
12.
Nate G.
Nate G. looks like he enjoys the outdoors. He's 30 and from Nashville, Tenenesse.
13.
Nate M.
Nate M. is a Chicago native. He's 33 years old and hopes to be a husband.
14.
Jake R.
Jake R. is ready to settle down. This 27-year old is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
15.
Brandan H.
Brandan H. smiles here for a promotional photo. He's 23 and a resident of Carlsbad, California.
16.
Michael V.
Michael V. is pictured here in Long Beach, California. He's 31 years old.
17.
Matt L.
Matt L. is another San Diego, California native. He's 25 years old.
18.
Mario V.
Mario V. looks pretty darn happy in this photo. He's 31 and from Naperville, Illinois.
19.
Logan P.
Logan P. looks like a very relaxed guy. He's just 26 and he hails from San Diego, California.
20.
Kirk B.
Kirk B. is a 29-year old from Lubbock, Texas. Will he come out on top?
21.
Justin B.
Justin B. is all of 32 years old. He as a strong bead and is from Solana Beach, California.
22.
Jordan V.
Jordan V. hails from Alpharette, Georgia. What a handsome 27-year old!
23.
Johnny D.
Johnny is a native of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He must love the beach! He's also 25 years old.
24.
Joey Y.
Joey is just 24 years old. The aspiring spouse is from Brookfield, Connecticut.
25.
James
Say hello to a Los Angeles, California. James C. is just 25, yet seems ready to be a family man.
26.
Ethan K.
Ethan K. resides in the Big Apple. Yup, this 27-year old is from New York, New York.
27.
Erich S.
Erich S. is 29 years old. He's a resident of Santa Monica, California.
28.
Chris A.
Chris looks like a nice guy. At 30 years old, he lives in Redondo Beach, California.
29.
Colin F.
Colin F. is on the older side when it comes to contestants. He's 36! And from Chicago, Illinois.
30.
Aven J.
Aven J. is from San Diego, California. Great city! He's 29 years old.
31.
Jason A.
Jason A. means business. This aspiring husband is 30 and is from Santa Monica, California.
32.
Hayden M.
Hayden M. looks like a pretty chill guy. He's 29 years old and he lives in Tampa, Florida.