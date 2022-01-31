Jasmine Pineda Confronts Gino Palazzolo for Leaking Her Nudes on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5, Episode 8, almost all of the couples had spent weeks together -- if not more.
This meant that things are getting serious, desperate, or desperately serious.
Jasmine and Gino are in a calmer place than before, but it may be Gino's turn to be the villain.
Ben arrives in Peru to meet Mahogany, but she has already stopped all calls and texts to him.
Though TLC confirmed that Alina has been fired and will be edited out of much of the season, she and Caleb still have a normal storyline on this episode.
Ella has come up with yet another possible way to meet Johnny despite numerous hurdles and his cold feet.
Kimberly is eager to finally seal the deal with Usman, who continues to drag his heels.
Ximena has seen Mike work on his bad habits, as he offers both an explanation and some real effort.
But he has to convince her, and convince her family that he won't be another bad man in her life.
1.
Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda
Remember that expensive vacation that Gino promised to take Jasmine on before her screaming meltdown about the wall paint in his house? Well, things have cooled off since then, and they're off on their tropical getaway on a resort island. Also? Jasmine tells the cameras that she has been reassuring Gino that he looks like a "Michigan Bruce Willis."
2.
Jasmine has been much calmer
She admits that she's had time to think about her own behavior towards Gino, and also to contemplate on this relationship -- which they both want -- is in a precarious place.
3.
She opens up to Gino emotionally
In a tearful confession, she speaks about how past betrayals continue to haunt her, and how she's afraid of getting her heart broken again.
4.
Jasmine is holding back, however
She has something on her mind and she needs to talk to Gino about it, but only when the time is right.
5.
She describes how a woman messaged her on social media
This woman described herself as Gino's ex. Jasmine blocked her, but saw that the woman was trying to send her something. What was it?
6.
Gino doesn't have a "tell," he has EVERY tell
It is not difficult to see that Gino is extremely nervous. He's fidgeting, he's twitching involuntarily. He looked less anxious when Jasmine was screaming at him than he does while having this calm conversation.
7.
Jasmine can tell that something's up
So she unblocks the woman who was messaging her so that she can see what she was trying to tell her.
8.
She trusts Gino, but ...
Having had her trust broken so many times in the past, Jasmine knows that she needs to be sure. Gino being in touch with his ex at all is uncomfortable (an understatement) for her, but there's clearly more to this.
9.
WHAT?!
You can tell why this episode was titled The Calm Before The Storm, because Jasmine has been calm the whole time ... but now that she's discovered that Gino sent HER nudes to his ex, she's furious. Revenge porn is a crime in many places, as it should be. Gino knows that he made a mistake, but it's hard to frame this as just a "mistake."
10.
Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca
On a plane and taking in the view of the clouds, Ben admits that he doesn't know if Mahogany -- the alleged Peruvian girl who is less than half his age -- is going to be there waiting for him when he lands. Why? Because she told him that her dad didn't trust his intentions, a clear message for him to not come just yet, and then she stopped taking his calls or responding to any of his texts.
11.
Ben isn't letting that stop him
He's hyped to see his still-too-young-to-rent-a-car-in-the-United-States lady love, and he's still practicing his Spanish. It's not good, but that's beside the point.
12.
Shocker: Mahogany is a no-show
He looks around, hoping to see her even though he knew that she wouldn't be there. It almost seems like Ben thought, or hoped, that she would have a miraculous change of heart. Actually, given the believes that he expressed to his concerned family, perhaps he expected literal divine intervention to reward him for making the trip.
13.
Ben vents to a taxi driver and heads to the hotel
Even the driver feels bad for him. In the hotel, he admits to producers that, in his mind, there's only a 3% chance that Mahogany isn't exactly who she said that she is. That's ... a tremendous amount of confidence that this man has that his relationship is genuine.
14.
Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kasha
While the rest of us are still processing that Alina was fired for her racism scandal, Caleb is shown processing Alina's confession from the night before. It's not that it's a huge deal that Alina was still living with her ex when they first started talking again, but Alina did take a while to tell him -- so he's entitled to have complicated feelings about it.
15.
Alina worries what he'll do with this
To the confessional camera, as glad as she is to have this secret off of her chest, she fears that Caleb will seize the opportunity to further delay any commitment of clarification of their future together ... which he was already doing without an excuse.
16.
Right now, it's time to say goodbye to Elijah
He was there to help Alina and to get a vibe from Caleb. He's done both. Now it's time for him to return to Russia while dressed as a mid-level Batman villain.
17.
He and Caleb are actually in a good place now
At first, neither of them were sure what to think of the other. Elijah was a bit of a third wheel. Caleb is kind of a goofball. But they both care about Alina, and Caleb and Elijah say a very sincere farewell.
18.
Caleb turns to a friend for advice
As much as we'd love to imagine Caleb as part of a network of extremely spiritual himbo friends, his buddy Luke actually gives him some solid counsel -- Alina's revelation alone isn't a dealbreaker, give it at least another week and see how he feels, and since they've known each other for so long, there's still a solid chance at happiness.
19.
Time for another cultural experience
In contrast with their visit to a mosque early in the trip, this time, they visit a Turkish bath ... and get soaped up side by side. Caleb jokes that he's more foam than man at some moments. Overall, it's a bonding experience for the two of them.
20.
Caleb tells Alina that he's ready to move forward
They don't know what the future will bring or where this relationship will take them, but he wants to move past what she's told him (and how long she waited to tell him that). Of course, viewers likely won't see much of that, given TLC's promise to edit down Alina's storyline from the show in the wake of her racism scandal.
21.
Ella Johnson and Johnny
Driving her dogs to visit her mom on the cattle ranch, Ella reveals that Johnny's reluctance to travel to the United States has driven her to new levels of desperation, but she's willing to do a lot to be with the man she loves.
22.
But first, it's time to say hello
Ella has not been spending as much time on the cattle ranch as she once did, her mother Debbie notes, because Ella isn't getting instant love from the cows.
23.
Ella's new plan is for HER to travel
Ella tells her parents that she wants to fly out to Dubai, where Johnny can already travel (no worries about a rejected visa) and meet him there, since he got cold feet about visiting her in the United States amidst the Delta wave, largely because the pandemic has been so needlessly bad in the United States but also because our healthcare costs are so astronomically incomprehensible to the rest of the developed world.
24.
Ella's parents are ... cautious
They worry that Johnny is just using this as an excuse. They also are reminded of Ella traveling to see another man, who was from India. They, too, met in a different country, but things apparently did not go well. They hate to see her get her heart broken again.
25.
Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar
Remember when he decided to spend the night? Well, the two wake up in the morning. There was no sex, just sleep.
26.
Usman explains why he didn't sling any dong the night before
See, viewers saw him go to town on Baby Girl Lisa Hamme right when she arrived in Nigeria ... but, Usman reasons, he was already engaged to her. Things with Kimberly aren't there yet.
27.
Kimberly would like to get to that point ASAP
Nobody's mad at her for being horny, but we are acknowledging it -- she's horny for Usman. She admits it, too.
28.
Usman fills in his entourage
He tells Badmus and Slam-T that he is sleeping in Kimberly's room, now. They actually take it pretty well, given their feelings about this relationship.
29.
They talk to Usman about where things stand
Usman admits that his interest in Kimberly has more to do with her "loyalty" than with a sense of physical attraction to her.
30.
Later, back at Kimberly's room ...
She has decorated her bed perfectly for them to, well, bone, and she has even dressed the part.
31.
It's not subtle
Even if he doesn't want to, Usman can't help but recognize that Kimberly is hoping that last night's sleepover was just a stepping stone to boning tonight.
32.
There are some mixed signals
A general rule? Unless you're somebody's tailor or doctor or caretaker, don't open somebody's robe and examine their nightgown and body like this if you're going to reject them. Do or don't, but don't tease, you know?
33.
Usman keeps dragging his heels
He talks to Kimberly about how he wants to wait a little while longer, how he doesn't want to be rushed. Meanwhile, she is hoping that this romance has potential, but can't know for sure if they have a future until they have sex.
34.
Eventually, she pushes too hard
Usman walks out, putting his clothes back on and leaving in a huff with a disbelieving Kimberly behind him.
35.
Later, he returns for his bag
But the same conversation starts up again (this is so chaotic, folks) and he feels like she is being demanding.
36.
Back to where they started
They do go to bed again, but once again only in a "friendly" capacity. It doesn't last long.