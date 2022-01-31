Jasmine Pineda Confronts Gino Palazzolo for Leaking Her Nudes on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5, Episode 8, almost all of the couples had spent weeks together -- if not more.

This meant that things are getting serious, desperate, or desperately serious.

Jasmine and Gino are in a calmer place than before, but it may be Gino's turn to be the villain.

Ben arrives in Peru to meet Mahogany, but she has already stopped all calls and texts to him.

Though TLC confirmed that Alina has been fired and will be edited out of much of the season, she and Caleb still have a normal storyline on this episode.

Ella has come up with yet another possible way to meet Johnny despite numerous hurdles and his cold feet.

Kimberly is eager to finally seal the deal with Usman, who continues to drag his heels.

Ximena has seen Mike work on his bad habits, as he offers both an explanation and some real effort.

But he has to convince her, and convince her family that he won't be another bad man in her life.