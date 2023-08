All season, viewers have been waiting for a classic Jasmine vs Gino meltdown.



Yes, Jasmine has thrown tantrums. But there was a glimmer of hope, for a short time, after their visit to the marriage counselor.



Maybe their sexy, ultra-mild-BDSM trip together had fixed things?



Ha! Not a chance, Season 6, Episode 13 confirmed. Their explosive fight spilled over into the confessionals, where it turned even nastier.

1 Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda The two are having a “spa day” ahead of Gino’s departure from Panama to return to the US. We’re not entirely sure what some steps of this spa day are, but Gino is fully dressed under his robe. Jasmine also has to negotiate with him to get the hat’s bill out of the way. Gino’s hilarious compromise is hastily spinning it around on his head, like it’s prestidigitation and he’s pulling a tablecloth under a table.

2 “Spa day” isn’t so relaxing, however While Jasmine massages the feet of her fully-clothed-yet-wearing-a-robe husband, she brings up his impending departure. Things are good between them right now, but Jasmine worries that things will become worse after his return to the US. That would fit their pattern. Time apart does not, she believes, do their relationship any good.

3 But WHEN will the visa arrive? Growing emotional, Jasmine reminds Gino that the timeline for receiving the K-1 visa seems to keep extending. Gino reminds her that COVID-19 created a serious visa backlog and further delays, but Jasmine says that he always has excuses. Then, Gino tells her that he plans to follow-up on the visa application as soon as he’s back home. Part of the reason that he’s returning is so that he can keep working towards the visa. But Jasmine feels like Gino is ignoring her fears by not spending money on an immigration attorney.

4 Compromise? Jasmine asks Gino if, since she won’t have him there with her, he will pay for this apartment — the $3,000-per-month luxury rental — until the K-1 visa arrives. She very understandably feels “sick and tired of moving.” To the camera, Jasmine very confidently declares that she “knows” that Gino can afford it. Meanwhile, Gino has previously stated that Jasmine views his retirement savings as part of his budget, which it is not. Additionally, Jasmine clearly feels that this is a way for him to “show” her that she is a “priority.”

5 “You sound a little spoiled.” Gino tells her that they can look for a new, more affordable apartment together. Jasmine asks if he can please just “say yes to me, for once.” This is when Gino tells her that she “sounds a little spoiled.” He does that thing where he begins blinking nervously. Gino knows that Jasmine is going to freak out, and he’s right.

6 Oh dear Jasmine begins accusing Gino of not prioritizing her, bringing up his ex. She clearly harbors intense jealousies over activities that he partook with his ex, including vacations. Jasmine brings up Gino’s past paying for dates with “sugar babies.” Jasmine’s insecurities means that Gino telling her “no” to anything, especially money, feels like he’s devaluing her. So she begins flipping out, ripping his clothing out of the closet and throwing it onto the floor. Ah, classic Jasmine.

7 Two can play at that game Instead of his usual response to her meltdowns (just sort of freezing and blinking), Gino begins ripping her clothes off of their hangars and throwing them down. It’s sort of comical but a lot sad. And it’s also the absolute opposite behavior that the family therapist suggested. Sometimes, you can’t fix what’s wrong in a person or a relationship.

8 Jasmine wants him gone When Gino does not immediately leave, she locks herself in the bathroom. But only temporarily. At first, Gino retreats to the bed. He has an odd way of processing these dramatic explosions. But then, Jasmine has an odd way of processing her own emotions (by exploding dramatically).

9 “Cheap, weirdo” Jasmine’s accurate descriptions of Gino are very hurtful. They both trade plenty of insults. Two grown-ups could have discussed their differences, maybe with some tears (hey, emotions happen!), and figured out a path forward. These two? Jasmine and Gino aren’t built for a peaceful relationship. They’re ideal for reality TV, though. Some fans have been awaiting an outburst like this all season.

10 ART The way that Jasmine throws the infamous toothbrush (Gino’s “big” gift to her last season) and then the camera zooms in on it? A masterpiece.

11 Eventually, they sit and talk like adults A tearful Jasmine cries about how she feels so exhausted, how she feels scared and insecure to move to the US because she doesn’t know anyone there. Just Gino. “I am not gonna have family. I’m just gonna have you. Every time I ask you for financial help …” Gino tells her that he’s helped her so much over the past two years, and that she never acknowledges it.

12 “I should be the most important person in Gino’s life” In what begins as a normal couple-confessional bit, Gino and Jasmine reflect upon the situation. Jasmine says that she forgives Gino for how he treats her because she loves him. “I should be the most important person in Gino’s life,” she tells the camera. “More important than his family.” Gino awkwardly says that “I would say it’s a tie.”

13 “I DON’T WANNA BE TIED WITH F–KING ANYONE” In no uncertain terms, Jasmine tells Gino that she does not want it to be a “tie.” She wants to come first, period. No asterisk. “What am I doing with you if I’m not the most important person in your life?” she asks him. He says that after they marry, things might change. “F–K MARRIAGE,” his future wife tells him.

14 It gets worse Gino confronts Jasmine for dismissing his family. Then they storm off and call each other “idiots” and “trash.” She also calls his family “trash” and calls Gino a “piece of s–t.”

15 So much yelling Fights are sadly nothing new on this clown show full of, well, clowns. But confessional blowups like this? We’ve seen some before (memorably, Mike and Natalie had two), but this is a bit more dramatic than they usually go.

16 “I’m gonna go and f–k my ex” Jasmine stands behind a light and loudly threatens to go and have sex with her ex-boyfriend, Dane. She and Dane are platonic friends, and he seems like a great guy all around. We really feel like she could have left him out of it. But that wouldn’t have hurt Gino.

17 “He is the most important person in my life” Ridiculously, Jasmine claims that her ex is “the most important person” in her life. Again, this is just her saying whatever she can to hurt Gino. She feels like he’ll feel hurt and insecure if she says this, so she does. She also brags that Dane knows how to have sex with her better than Gino does.

18 No thank you please? “You wanna see a video of me f–king with Dane?” Jasmine asks-slash-threatens Gino. We would express surprise if such a video even exists.

19 And there it is Jasmine doubles down on the claim, saying that she cheated on Gino because this was a video from one month ago. It’s not believable, but she’s trying to emotionally destroy Gino for … let me check my notes here … valuing his family. Anyway, the video clearly doesn’t exist, and the cheating likely didn’t happen, so she storms out.