On Season 6, Episode 13, it was time for Christian to declare his love. And he did!



Unfortunately, the twists and turns of their relationship were not yet over.



Preparing for Cleo’s first Thanksgiving, Christian’s weird pattern of behavior with women reemerged.

1 Christian and Cleo On Season 6, Episode 13, we see Christian and Cleo trying to get things back on track. They visit a costume shop, which Christian says is the sort of place that he loves. This is a great, fun thing for couples to do — if they are actually

2 Negging The shopkeeper (who has immense costume-shop-clerk vibes and also has great hair) measures Christian’s neck and remarks that he has the smallest neck that they have ever measured. Ever.

3 It’s giving ’20s vibes Christian and Cleo dress up in outfits from 100 years ago, with Christian going with a more gangster look and Cleo having flapper energy. He walks her through the Charleston (somewhat). Oh, and he calls her a floozy while doing an impression, resulting in an awkward moment when she has to ask him what that means. Explained the wrong way, it can sound insulting.

4 “I bought something for the fair maiden” They turn back the clock further, going with a more medieval cosplay. With Christian wearing a crown and Cleo wearing a corset, they’re both looking old-timey. And Cleo specifically is is feeling a little hot under her lack of collar.

5 “I just can’t believe I pulled this motherf–ker” Cleo marvels at the fact that she pulled someone as hot as Christian, particularly when she sees him in his Arthurian era chainmail. Honestly, he does look great, but we hope that she works on her self-esteem. She’s a delight.

6 “”I bought you this necklace.” When Christian hands it to her, he tells her that the jewelry is sterling silver. And he also details that it represents “my love for you.” Oh!!

7 “You love me?” Obviously, Cleo’s reaction is very positive (with no small amount of surprise). “Yeah,” Christian replies. “I wanna keep working on us.” To the camera, Cleo gushes about how Christian has a good heart, even if he makes mistakes. This makes her hopeful that they can focus upon their commitment to each other before he returns home to the US.

8 Thanksgiving! Christian and Cleo filmed late in the autumn of last year, so he’s actually missing Thanksgiving with his family. He and Cleo are going to have their own American Thanksgiving … even though she’s Italian, and in London. They go shopping, and Cleo admits that she doesn’t know much about the holiday except that it features a lot of food. This is also a first for Christian: his first time doing Thanksgiving with a girlfriend, and also his first having Thanksgiving without his family.

9 WHAT Christian and Cleo discuss things, and Christian mentions having gone out to a pub. He mentions running into a fellow American — a woman — and marvels at the odds. And then he mentions that he “actually invited her” to their small little Thanksgiving. That’s weird, and Cleo says so. She is on the other end of the spectrum when it comes to inviting someone to her home.